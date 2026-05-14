The New Season of ‘Rick and Morty’ Will Stream on HBO Max and Hulu Much Earlier Than Expected

The new season of “Rick and Morty” will hit streaming earlier than expected.

Adult Swim’s hit animated series is set to return for its ninth season on Monday, May 24 at 11 p.m. ET/PT, with the network promising a run that is “bigger, bolder, and more ambitious than ever.” New episodes will be available to stream weekly on HBO Max and Hulu beginning June 15.

According to the show’s official logline for the season” “’Rick and Morty’ is back, baby! Season Nine is all certified bangers. No AI slop! Just Grade A organic slop, made by real humans with real human traits like back hair and cysts. Please watch, or we’ll have neglected our families for nothing.”

Scott Marder returns as showrunner for the show’s ninth season, continuing in a role he filled for Season 5. Marder executive produces alongside Harmon.

“I know it’s my job to say that this show just keeps topping itself, but it also has the benefit of being true,” Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim, said. “It’s kind of scary what this show unit is doing season over season—just pouring an absurd amount of talent and brilliance into these episodes. From the first frame, you’re going to see great high-concept insanity with some of the best character writing ever done. Again, it’s my job to say that, but it’s also true.”

Ian Cardoni, Harry Belden, Sarah Chalke, Chris Parnell and Spencer Grammer all return as the principal cast for the ninth season, Cardoni and Belden playing Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith respectively. The pair took over these roles from series co-creator Justin Roiland during “Rick and Morty” Season 7 after Adult Swim “ended its association” with Roiland when he was charged with felony domestic violence.

“Rick and Morty” was the #1 comedy across all of cable during Seasons 3, 4, 5 and 6 and has won two Emmys for “Outstanding Animated Program.” Season 9 set to roll out in more than 170 countries and 42 languages. In the U.S., new episodes will be available for purchase from digital retailers the day after they premiere on Adult Swim. New episodes will be available to stream in the U.S. weekly beginning June 15.

You can check out photos from the new season here.

“Rick and Morty” Season 9 will premiere Sunday, May 24 at 11 p.m. ET/PT. The series has already been renewed by Adult Swim through Season 12.