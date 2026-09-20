Hannah Waddingham and Octavia Spencer’s ‘Ride or Die’ Canceled at Prime Video After One Season

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The ride is over. The Hannah Waddingham and Octavia Spencer adventure comedy series “Ride or Die” is over at Prime Video and will not return to the Amazon streamer after one season, TheWrap can confirm.

The news comes just over two months after “Ride or Die” premiered all eight episodes of its first season on the service. The series earned positive reviews. It also topped the service’s public top 10 rankings after its debut and charted on Nielsen’s weekly top 10.

The series was initially being developed and produced at Skydance Television before being moved to Paramount Television follow Skydance Media’s acquisition of Paramount Global. Amazon MGM Studios, Spring Tide, Double Dream and Orit Entertainment were also producers.

Deadline’s report, which was first on the cancellation, also suggested that Paramount Television would be shopping a second season for the series. A representative for Paramount did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Ride or Die” was created by Tessa Coates and followed best friends Debbie and Judith (Spencer and Waddingham) traveling abroad, until Judith’s secret job as a high-class assassin causes unexpected complications to their travels. The series also starred Ed Skrein, Calam Lynch, Savannah Steyn, Jamie Parker, Jakcy Ido, Sylvia Hoeks and Bill Nighy.

The news also comes three months after Amazon MGM Studios bumped Kara Smith to head of drama along with restructuring other leadership roles in its television department. The moves led to first look and overall deals head Jen Chambers, development head Michael McDonald and then-drama head Odetta Watkins to exit.