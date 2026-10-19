Rita Wilson Says She’s Reprising ‘Girls’ Role for Lena Dunham’s Reunion Series: ‘I Would Do Anything for Her’

Rita Wilson teased a potential return as Evie Michaels in HBO’s “Girls” revival, which is set to begin filming next summer.

Series creator Lena Dunham announced that she would bring back her HBO comedy hit for a limited five-episode run last week with all four of the original girls returning.

The “Sleepless in Seattle” actress played Allison Williams’ mother on the show. Wilson hinted that she had been privy to conversations with Dunham about returning to the show.

“That is what I’m hearing, so I don’t think Lena would be lying about that,” Wilson told People. “I know Lena’s got to be cooking up something very good.”

“Lena is one of the most talented people I’ve ever worked with. I would do anything for her,” she said. “I would bend over backward. And then I love Allison Williams who, you know, I was lucky enough to play her mom.”

Ten years after the HBO series following the twentysomethings ended, the series is set to begin production in summer 2027. Judd Apatow will return to executive produce the series. Notably, Jenni Konner, who was an executive producer and co-showrunner on the HBO series, will not be back.

The reunion will bring back the original four girls, Dunham as Hannah Horvath, Williams as Marnie Michaels, Jemima Kirke as Jessa Johansson and Zosia Mamet as Shoshanna Shapiro. Andrew Rannells, who played Hannah’s ex-boyfriend Elijah, will also return.

No word on whether Adam Driver, Christopher Abbott or Alex Karpovsky will make an appearance in the limited run.

“Right around my fortieth birthday, they started talking to me in the shower. And, as you may remember, once this fivesome starts talking it’s pretty hard to get them to stop,” Dunham said of bringing the show back. “It’s rare that you get the chance to return to something that changed your life with the gift of hindsight and a whole new level of gratitude and understanding.”

“Girls” premiered on HBO in 2012 and ran for six seasons at the network until 2017.

Amy Gravitt, head of HBO & HBO Max Comedy Programming, said that the revived series will see Dunham “turn her gaze from the tumult of one’s twenties to the milestone of turning forty.”