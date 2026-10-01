Robert De Niro’s Brendan Carr Slaps Some Sense Into Jimmy Kimmel in Surprise Late-Night Appearance

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Robert De Niro made a surprise appearance during Wednesday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” but not as himself, as the Oscar winner portrayed FCC Chairman Brendan Carr in a late-night bit.

As Kimmel addressed his yearlong feud with the FCC during Wednesday’s monologue amid the show’s “Brooklyn Week,” De Niro appeared onstage in a navy suit, carrying a baseball bat.

“I don’t know if you know this, but the last time we were here in Brooklyn, we were just getting back on the air after we had that unexpected FCC vacation week,” Kimmel said. “And while I would like to say that things have improved over the last year, they haven’t really. We are still being threatened by the FCC.”

De Niro’s Carr then confronted Kimmel, repeatedly poking him in the chest with the bat while commenting, “You’re being threatened by the FCC? Who is threatening you? Am I threatening you? Do you feel threatened by me?”

“A little. Yeah,” Kimmel responded. “Hey, look who it is everybody. It’s the chairman of the FCC.”

After Kimmel asked for his name and business for being onstage, De Niro’s take on the Trump official hit back with, “My name is none of your f–king business” and “This is just a routine inspection to make sure you are abiding by the terms of your license.”

“Now if you will shut that f–king mouth of yours, I have a few items I’d like to discuss,” he continued. “Okay, let’s see. It says, ‘We have 192 instances of you poking fun at the president’s appearance.’ Did you say the president looks like a Macy’s parade balloon filled with cottage cheese?”

After Kimmel copped to that jab, De Niro’s Carr rattled off the late night host’s other insults, including “Mar-a-Lardo,” “Benito Gasolini” and “Captain Cankleroo.”

“But what is the point of this? I don’t under–” Kimmel said before being hit across the face by De Niro’s Carr.

“Did I tell you it was your turn to talk, Numbnuts?” he added. “You speak when I tell you to speak … otherwise you shut the f–k up.”

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As Kimmel reprimanded him for his language and reminded him to abide by the FCC’s rules, De Niro’s Carr argued there was no who could stop him, alluding to the government official’s alleged abuse of power.

The duo then pivoted back to Kimmel’s many digs at Trump, including several shots at the president’s son Eric.

“This year you’ve also made over 3,000 jokes about the president’s beautiful son, Eric. Oh, do you have any idea of what that kid’s been through?” he remarked. “Do you know how hard it is to go through life looking like Beavis f–ked Butt-Head?”

In response, Kimmel promised to “go easier on Eric,” prompting “Carr” to also ask the comedian to honor the equal time rule.

“But what does that even mean?” Kimmel pushed back.

“Every time you insult the president, you got to follow it with something nice,” De Niro as Carr countered. “Oh, for example, if you were to say something like, ‘Trump wasn’t invited to Jeffrey Epstein’s birthday party ’cause they were afraid he’d start eating the cake before the kid jumped out.’ Then you got to also compliment his penmanship in that naked lady birthday poem he didn’t write. Am I clear?”

“Not really,” Kimmel responded. “It just seems to me like you’re trying to control what I do and do not say by abusing the power of the federal government.”

Per “Carr,” Kimmel was finally getting it.

Watch Kimmel’s full monologue above. A representative for the FCC did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.