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“South Park” may have a new name, “South America,” but Season 29 of the animated comedy is back to taking the same biting shots at Donald Trump.

During Wednesday’s episode for “South Park,” Trey Parker and Matt Stone brought back the AI deepfake-version of Trump as a way to mock the billionaires of “Weenietown.”

As was teased heading into Wednesday night, the new episode followed Butters as he dealt with a literal “Billionaire Weenietown” in his backyard. Specifically, the South Park youth dealt with a number of cartoonish disembodied penises as they destroyed the area with their data centers.

Butter was mostly annoyed as the weenies in-question were impacting his enjoyment of “Dr. Pimple Popper,” since the data centers were causing the electricity to go out. And so, he called an exterminator to try to deal with the growing problem, but was informed: “This is some new strain of billionaire. They like to go on podcasts and get into public arguments with Mark Ruffalo.”

Elsewhere in the episode, the weenies fought back by buying up the local news, “as any good billionaire should.”

Butters was ultimately able to relocate the “problem billionaires” to Nashville, Tennessee – an assumed dig at the Ellisons.

And, after taking a break from the Trump jabs in the premiere, “South Park” was back to roasting the president. This time the animated comedy dusted off its AI deepfake of Trump, only to have him enter a public restroom, drop his trousers and proceed to go to the bathroom – before his penis flew off his body to seemingly join Weenietown.

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The decision to revive this AI-version of Trump came after the president pushed back on guardrails for artificial intelligence, writing on Truth Social earlier this month, “The only control or ‘guardrails’ that AI needs is a STRONG AND SMART (High IQ!) PRESIDENT, and the U.S.A. has that, in spades! The Trump Administration has stopped AI ‘people’ from doing bad, or potentially bad, ‘things,’ like Dario (Anthropic!), who is now pretending to be a ‘perfect little angel’ – and we will continue to do so!”

A representative for the White House did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Additional new episodes of the hit animated series will premiere Wednesdays October 14, October 28, November 11 and November 25 at 10 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.