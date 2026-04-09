Home > Creative Content > TV Shows

HBO Renews Steve Carell Comedy ‘Rooster’ for Season 2

The half-hour show hails from Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses

Adam Chitwood, TheGrill 2023
Steve Carell in “Rooster” (Katrina Marcinowski/HBO)
Steve Carell in “Rooster” (Katrina Marcinowski/HBO)

Steve Carell’s “Rooster” will return.

HBO has renewed the half-hour comedy series for a second season, the network announced on Thursday, midway through its freshman run.

From from co-showrunners Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses, “Rooster” stars Carell as an author navigating his complicated relationship with his daughter (Charly Clive), set against the backdrop of a college campus.

The series debuted in March as Carell and Lawrence’s first HBO show, coming off Lawrence’s success with Apple TV comedies “Ted Lasso” and “Shrinking.” Viewership has been strong with the first four episodes averaging 5.8 million U.S. viewers, and it’s pacing to be HBO’s most-watched freshman comedy in over a decade.

Rooster
Read Next
Why 'Rooster' Creators Centered a Father-Daughter Relationship in Their College-Set HBO Comedy

The success of “Rooster” comes as HBO has been rebuilding its comedy slate, with other hits like “I Love LA” and “The Chair Company” also renewed.

“It’s been heartening to feel the audience embrace ‘Rooster,’ as we did when we first saw Steve, Bill and Matt bring this character to life,” said Amy Gravitt, EVP, HBO Programming, Head of HBO & HBO Max Comedy Series in a statement. “Along with our partners at WBTV and Doozer, we’re looking forward to seeing what Ludlow’s Spring Semester has in store for this incredible comedy ensemble.” 

Clancy Collins White, President, Creative Affairs, Warner Bros. Television, said: “‘Rooster’ is a heartfelt, endearing series, and its second-season renewal is richly deserved. Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses are masters of their craft, bringing their signature heart and humor to life through an incredible cast led by Steve Carell. We’re thrilled to continue this creative journey with HBO and Doozer.” 

Lawrence added: “We are so grateful to Warner Bros. Television and HBO for being such great partners and to Casey, Amy and Channing for giving us the opportunity to keep making this show with Steve and our amazing cast. It’s been a career highlight for both of us, but more for Matt than me.”

“Rooster” is  is executive produced by Bill Lawrence, Jeff Ingold, and Liza Katzer for Doozer, Matt Tarses, Jonathan Krisel, Barbie Adler, Annie Mebane, David Stassen, Anthony King, David Hyman, and Steve Carell. The studio is Warner Bros. Television, where both Doozer and Tarses are under overall deals.  

Rooster
Read Next
Connie Britton Breaks Down 'Rooster' Guest Spot and Jumping Into Divorce Dynamic With Steve Carell 

Adam Chitwood, TheGrill 2023

Adam Chitwood

Adam is the Executive Editor of TheWrap. He joined in 2021 as Assistant Managing Editor for Audience after working for over a decade at Collider, where he spent five years as Managing Editor after previously serving as Deputy Editor at the entertainment website where he helped build and manage the site’s content strategy. As Assistant…

Comments