HBO Renews Steve Carell Comedy ‘Rooster’ for Season 2

Steve Carell’s “Rooster” will return.

HBO has renewed the half-hour comedy series for a second season, the network announced on Thursday, midway through its freshman run.

From from co-showrunners Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses, “Rooster” stars Carell as an author navigating his complicated relationship with his daughter (Charly Clive), set against the backdrop of a college campus.

The series debuted in March as Carell and Lawrence’s first HBO show, coming off Lawrence’s success with Apple TV comedies “Ted Lasso” and “Shrinking.” Viewership has been strong with the first four episodes averaging 5.8 million U.S. viewers, and it’s pacing to be HBO’s most-watched freshman comedy in over a decade.

The success of “Rooster” comes as HBO has been rebuilding its comedy slate, with other hits like “I Love LA” and “The Chair Company” also renewed.

“It’s been heartening to feel the audience embrace ‘Rooster,’ as we did when we first saw Steve, Bill and Matt bring this character to life,” said Amy Gravitt, EVP, HBO Programming, Head of HBO & HBO Max Comedy Series in a statement. “Along with our partners at WBTV and Doozer, we’re looking forward to seeing what Ludlow’s Spring Semester has in store for this incredible comedy ensemble.”

Clancy Collins White, President, Creative Affairs, Warner Bros. Television, said: “‘Rooster’ is a heartfelt, endearing series, and its second-season renewal is richly deserved. Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses are masters of their craft, bringing their signature heart and humor to life through an incredible cast led by Steve Carell. We’re thrilled to continue this creative journey with HBO and Doozer.”

Lawrence added: “We are so grateful to Warner Bros. Television and HBO for being such great partners and to Casey, Amy and Channing for giving us the opportunity to keep making this show with Steve and our amazing cast. It’s been a career highlight for both of us, but more for Matt than me.”

“Rooster” is is executive produced by Bill Lawrence, Jeff Ingold, and Liza Katzer for Doozer, Matt Tarses, Jonathan Krisel, Barbie Adler, Annie Mebane, David Stassen, Anthony King, David Hyman, and Steve Carell. The studio is Warner Bros. Television, where both Doozer and Tarses are under overall deals.