Rosie O’Donnell Credits ‘Oompa J. Loompa’ Trump for Her TV Comeback: ‘Couldn’t Have Done It Without You’

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Rosie O’Donnell issued a tongue-in-cheek thank you to Donald Trump for her TV comeback, joking the president brought her back like he “did with fascism and the measles.”

The comedian took aim at Trump during Tuesday’s monologue for “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” where she is serving as guest host while the eponymous host is on summer break.

“I’m so grateful to be filling in for Jimmy and to be hosting a talk show on network TV once again,” O’Donnell, who notably had her own show, “The Rosie O’Donnell Show” for six seasons between 1996 and 2002, said at the start of her monologue. “This has been, kind of, a strange experience for me, because all of a sudden I’m re-famous.”

She continued: “I’m back in the spotlight all thanks to President Oompa J. Loompa, who is watching us this evening from inside a catering cart.”

O’Donnell appeared to be referencing the time the president hid in an airport catering truck to switch planes under the radar while facing an assassination threat from Iran.

“You know, I couldn’t have done it without you, sweetie,” she went on. “You brought me back just like you did with fascism and the measles.”

While O’Donnell said “enough about him,” she did take one more shot at Trump later in her monologue, calling him “Velveeto Corleone” when sharing a Strait of Hormuz update.

“We also learned today that the United States could be acquiring some new land soon,” she said. “Velveeto Corleone was up bright and early at 7 a.m. this morning to post an image of a map listing the Strait of Hormuz as a U.S. territory, which makes literally no sense. I’ll put it this way. If the U.S. is in charge of the Strait, then I’m also straight. And let’s face it, I’m not.”

Watch O’Donnell’s full monologue above.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.