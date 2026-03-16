Tina Fey, Jamie Dornan and Riz Ahmed are set to be the first three hosts of “Saturday Night Live U.K.,” which premieres this Saturday on Sky Max and NOW.

Fey, a fan-favorite “SNL” alum, will serve as the spinoff’s first-ever host, with musical guest Wet Leg. Dornan will then take the stage on March 28 with Wolf Alice, followed by Ahmed and Kasabian on April 4.

After 50 years on air, “Saturday Night Live” has officially expanded to Europe. Sky, which is owned by NBC parent company Comcast, announced the British iteration of the late night sketch comedy show in April 2025. Original “SNL” creator Lorne Michaels is set to executive produce this new version while, of course, maintaining his same role stateside.

“For over 50 years, ‘Saturday Night Live’ has held a unique position in TV and in our collective culture, reflecting and creating the global conversation all under the masterful comedic guidance of Lorne Michaels,” Cecile Frot-Coutaz, Sky Studios CEO and CCO of Sky, said in a previous statement. “The show has discovered and nurtured countless comedy and musical talents over the years and we are thrilled to be partnering with Lorne and the ‘SNL’ team to bring an all-British version of the show to U.K. audiences next year – all live from London on Saturday night!”

“SNL UK” already announced the 11 comedians taking part in the show’s six-episode debut season — Hammed Animashaun (“Black Ops”), Ayoade Bamgboye (“Rise and Shine with Channel 9”), Larry Dean (“The Royal Variety Performance 2024”), Celeste Dring (“Lazy Susan”), George Fouracres (“Steve”), Ania Magliano (“Taskmaster”), Annabel Marlow (“Six The Musical”), Al Nash (“Michael McIntyre’s Big Show”), Jack Shep (“Big Boys”), Emma Sidi (“Starstruck”) and Paddy Young (“Everyone Else Burns”).