Savannah Guthrie Begs for ‘Someone to Come Forward’ in Mother’s Kidnapping: Give Us the ‘Dignity of a Proper Goodbye’

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Savannah Guthrie made another plea for anyone with knowledge of her mother Nancy Guthrie’s February kidnapping to “come forward.” The “Today” co-host pointed to newly released ransom demand notes, made public by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department on Friday, saying that “someone recognizes the writing” and that “there is a way to end this situation and do the right thing.”

“We are begging for help. We are desperate. We need someone to come forward. Someone knows something. Someone suspects something. Someone recognizes the writing in the ransom demand notes,” Savannah wrote on social media, alongside a photograph of her mother. “Someone has noticed something different, strange, troubling or just unusual – perhaps with someone they deeply love. Perhaps they are afraid to come forward. Perhaps they are conflicted. Perhaps they are angry or upset for being in this situation. There is a way out – to tell what you know. You can do so anonymously. The reward is available. There is a way to end this situation and do the right thing.”

Savannah’s statement comes as the investigation into her mothers’ kidnapping pushes past six months. Nancy was kidnapped from her Tucson-area home in the early morning hours of Feb. 1. The Guthrie family has publicly cooperated with her alleged kidnappers.

“Six months ago, someone took her out of her bed in the dead of night. We have lived every moment, every breath, and every heartbeat in agony and despair ever since,” Savannah wrote in her latest statement. “There is a hole inside us that can never be filled. There is an ache that cannot be softened. And there is a determination in us that cannot be quenched – to find out what happened to her, so that we can give her the dignity of a proper goodbye – a celebration of her remarkable life that she so deserves.”

On Friday, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department formally released the complete text of two ransom notes sent to media in February, each written by someone claiming to have abducted Nancy Guthrie. Authorities ask that the public review the notes and that “it is not too late to come forward” with any information regarding them.

The first note, received Feb. 2, demanded the Guthrie family send millions in bitcoin or Nancy would “be killed.” A second note was received four days later, claiming that Nancy had “perished shortly after she was taken” and was “buried in nature.” A search effort continues to locate her presumed remains.