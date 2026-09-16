Scott Speedman Breaks Down the ‘DWTS’ Robbery That Kicked Off ‘RJ Decker’ Season 2

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Note: This story contains spoilers from “RJ Decker” Season 2, Episode 1.

When Scott Speedman learned “RJ Decker” would cross over with “Dancing With the Stars” to kick off Season 2, he only had one note for producers: “Just so you’re aware, I won’t be dancing.”

The actor is back leading the cast of the ABC crime procedural, which enlisted “DWTS” pros Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy and Season 33 winner Joey Graziadei for an elaborate case for the titular private investigator to solve. The opening operation involved Kevin Rankin’s Kin and Adelaide Clemens’ Catherine participating in a flash mob with the pros, while Graziadei played a pickpocket stealing watches, wallets and other treasures from the audience. Little did he know that RJ Decker and the police were watching his every move, wrapping yet another investigation for the ex-con turned PI.

Kevin Rankin and Adelaide Clemens in “RJ Decker.” (Disney/Dana Hawley)

Luckily for Speedman, who plays RJ, he was gathering evidence and confronting the robber during the performance — sparing him from having to strut his stuff.

“Genuinely, they were wonderful,” Speedman told TheWrap. “We’re lucky to have some crossover with [the ‘DWTS’] audience.”

The actor called the crossover opener a “big” opportunity to capture the attention of new viewers for the show, which first premiered this past spring on ABC. It took over the post-“DWTS” timeslot from hit series “High Potential,” the network’s no. 1 drama series set to return in 2027.

After the dance-heavy opener, “RJ Decker” caught up with its ensemble as RJ investigated a series of robberies that involved an old acquaintance — which brought the FBI into the Fort Lauderdale fold. He was also estranged from his former flame Emi (Jaina Lee Ortiz) after her villainous father’s death, but the pair ultimately decided to reach a new level in their relationship: just friends. The rest will unfold in Season 2, which Speedman told TheWrap is currently planning seven episodes with the possibility of an extension.

Below, Speedman discusses Season 2’s first big case, which Season 2 guest star he’s excited for the most and his status on “Grey’s Anatomy.” This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

TheWrap: You kick off the season with an elaborate flash mob investigation featuring some of the “Dancing With the Stars” pros, and former winner and “Bachelor” Joey as a pickpocket. How was it having those folks on set?

Speedman: Genuinely, they were wonderful. I didn’t know how that was going to go. When I heard we were following “Dancing with the Stars” on the primetime lineup, I thought there was a chance we would be doing something together. But it was great. They were like the pros of all pros. And two of our cast members were involved in the actual flash mob, and they were amazing and had a lot of rehearsal.

It was taken very seriously, and everything looks great. I think it’s really a big thing for our show. We’re lucky to have some crossover with that audience. We’ll see how they respond to it.

Obviously, RJ is taking the pictures and catching the bad guy, but did they try to get you to dance?

(laughs) I’ve been doing this a long time. I called them and I said, “Just so you’re aware, I won’t be dancing.”

Joey Graziadei in “RJ Decker.” (Disney/Dana Hawley)

Last season ended on a tense note with the resolution of the big mystery surrounding Victor Ochoa, just in time for him to get killed. What is RJ’s state of mind as he navigates this big case that kicks off Season 2?

Everything’s been thrown into turmoil when they start this season, just because we’ve had a couple of months since we saw RJ and Emi at the end dancing at the end of Season 1, everything felt resolved in a happy place. But of course, the audience knows better than us. So we’re still dealing with that.

It throws my relationship with Emi into turmoil. It throws everything upside down in a sense. He’s very happy that in the end he’s finally figured out the whole “why I went to prison” thing. That part of the story seems to have been resolved in a sense, but with the death of Victor, it becomes a bit of a whodunit. Of course, we’re doing the cases that come to us, but the thing hanging behind us is who was involved? Why did that happen, and how does it affect everybody on the show?

The episode ends with RJ extending his hand to Emi as a friend, though it’s clear there are still lingering feelings there. Where is that relationship going as Season 2 moves forward?

I don’t know if it’s a Season 2 resolve type of thing. I think they’re going to be in each other’s lives. There’s a lot of emotion and care with how they feel about each other, but we’ll see as we go. We’ll figure that out. It’s not something that’s easily resolved, and I think story-wise, it’s really good that they’re not locked into a relationship. It’s just better for the character to be a little freer in those movements. But obviously Jaina has been a huge part of our show, so we got to figure that out and see how they stay in each other’s lives.

Jaina Lee Ortiz in “RJ Decker.” (Disney/Dana Hawley)

The first case brings the feds into the mix, with Sasheer Zamata leading the charge and adding a new dynamic to the investigation. How was it having them in the mix and how much will we be seeing her this season?

Introducing the feds was interesting. We’re used to dealing with the cops, FLPD, and then all of a sudden we had an even higher authority. It definitely put RJ on his back foot in a sense, and he was kind of put in his place a couple of times. So that was the first episode. It was very interesting for me to try to deal with that. I had fun with it.

I don’t know how much we’ll be seeing the feds. Sasheer was great, so I’m sure she’ll be back at some point. I have no idea, but I’m sure she will. But yeah, the FBI stuff was interesting. I bet that plays down the line, but again, with these short seasons that we have, we don’t have a lot of time to do exactly all the things we want to do. When we have more seasons, hopefully, as we go, we’ll delve into more of these things.

How many episodes are you doing this season?

It looks like we’re doing seven for Season 2. We’ll see if that extends or if we do more in Season 3.

Sasheer Zamata Moore in “RJ Decker.” (Disney/Dana Hawley)

What other dynamics or guest stars are you excited for people to see in Season 2?

Beau Bridges is a big one. He’s coming on to play my dad, so that was always exciting. I’ve been a big fan of his over the years and some of the work he’s done. That was really cool for different levels. I really like working with him, and it’s interesting to see RJ in that setting, out of his kind of relaxed position.

It’s always good to throw RJ on his back foot. He’s sort of in control and confident, and all these things. Anytime we can throw him off his game a little bit is great. His dad certainly does that.

Beyond “RJ,” we love seeing you as Nick Marsh on “Grey’s Anatomy,” who’s officially survived a catastrophic finale and gotten engaged to Meredith Grey. What is next for them as Season 23 kicks off in October? Have you filmed any scenes yet?

Oh no. I honestly don’t know. I haven’t read anything. I know I’m doing some episodes coming up, but I don’t know. We’ll see where they need that character to go and how it helps Ellen’s character.

I’m not BSing you. I just have no clue. Let’s see what happens.

“RJ Decker” airs Tuesdays on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.