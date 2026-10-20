‘Elf on the Shelf’ Creators Bring Holiday Series to Netflix Later This Year

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The Lumistella Company, who created the Santaverse and “The Elf on the Shelf,” are bringing their children’s series “Scout Elf Squad,” to Netflix on Nov. 4. All episodes will also be available on the “Elf on the Shelf” YouTube channel.

According to the press release, the launch “marks a major step in The Lumistella Company’s effort to bring more Christmas stories to preschool audiences. While families have long embraced holiday entertainment as a seasonal tradition, the company sees an opportunity for character-driven adventures that young children can enjoy again and again, during the holidays and throughout the year.” With “Scout Elf Squad” available across Netflix and YouTube, Lumistella is bringing that vision to families on a global scale.