‘Elf on the Shelf’ Creators Bring Holiday Series to Netflix Later This Year

The Lumistella Company, who created the Santaverse and “The Elf on the Shelf,” are bringing their children’s series “Scout Elf Squad,” to Netflix on Nov. 4. All episodes will also be available on the “Elf on the Shelf” YouTube channel.
According to the press release, the launch “marks a major step in The Lumistella Company’s effort to bring more Christmas stories to preschool audiences. While families have long embraced holiday entertainment as a seasonal tradition, the company sees an opportunity for character-driven adventures that young children can enjoy again and again, during the holidays and throughout the year.” With “Scout Elf Squad” available across Netflix and YouTube, Lumistella is bringing that vision to families on a global scale.
The Netflix debut of “Scout Elf Squad” “will explore timeless themes of kindness, friendship, courage and teamwork and introduce audiences to Frostina, Shiver, Snowdrop and Blizzard, an adventurous group of Scout Elves whose all-new stories invite kids and families deeper into the Santaverse.”
Together, the Netflix and YouTube launches create a strategy that will allow for “more ways for families to discover the Squad, follow their adventures and make the series part of their holiday traditions and everyday viewing.”
“Our primary focus for ‘Scout Elf Squad’ has always been to bring the magic usually associated with the holiday season into stories kids and families want to revisit all year long,” Chanda Bell, co-founder and co-CEO of The Lumistella Company, said. “We believe the goodwill, kindness and curiosity of our North Pole characters are a perfect match for storytelling created especially for preschoolers. Streaming on Netflix gives us an extraordinary opportunity to introduce Frostina, Shiver, Snowdrop and Blizzard to families around the world and share the heartwarming adventures and values at the center of their world.”
“Scout Elf Squad” arrives on Netflix and YouTube on Nov. 4.