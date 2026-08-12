‘Seinfeld’ Will Remain on Netflix and Paramount Channels After Sony Renews Licensing Agreement

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“Seinfeld” is staying on Netflix and Paramount’s cable channels.

Sony Pictures Television renewed its licensing agreement on Wednesday in a deal that will continue to see Netflix as the streaming home of the comedy in the U.S. and Canada for the next five years. As for the show’s basic cable rights, those will remain with Paramount, which has renewed its agreement with Sony for the next three years. That means “Seinfeld” will continue to be available to watch on Comedy Central, TV Land and other Paramount-owned networks in the U.S.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

More than three and a half decades after its premiere, “Seinfeld” remains a television phenomenon. Nearly 60 million Americans, or about 20% of the U.S. population, watched the show during the first half of 2026, according to Nielsen. The series also stands as Comedy Central’s No. 1 acquired off-network series as well as TV Land’s No. 2 program among adults aged 25 to 54. In addition to cable reruns, the series will continue to reach U.S. audiences through syndication deals.

“‘Seinfeld’ is one of the most iconic and enduring series in television history, and we’re thrilled to continue our successful partnerships with both Netflix and Paramount to bring this remarkable series to audiences around the world,” said Keith Le Goy, chairman of Sony Pictures Television. “‘Seinfeld’ demonstrates that exceptional intellectual property stands the test of time.”

“The show famously about nothing is in fact, everything, and we’re proud to be the streaming home of ‘Seinfeld,’ one of the greatest comedies in the history of TV,” said Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix.

“As one of the most influential and enduring comedies in television history, ‘Seinfeld’ continues to resonate with audiences across generations, and we’re proud that Paramount will remain its exclusive cable home,” said George Cheeks, chair of TV Media at Paramount, a Skydance Corporation. “Iconic franchises like ‘Seinfeld’ are foundational to our programming strategy, and this renewal reinforces our commitment to delivering fan-favorite series that audiences love.”