Seth Meyers Applauds Trump Voter Calling Herself an Idiot: ‘We’re All Idiots, But in 2016 Everybody Stopped Admitting It’ | Video

As prices on consumer goods continue to soar, even longtime Trump voters are angry, with one woman even dubbing herself an “idiot” on national news for voting for the president three times. Seth Meyers applauded the move on Thursday night, calling the woman a hero, actually.

The NBC host devoted his “A Closer Look” segment on Thursday’s show to calling out the many times Trump promised on the campaign trail to bring the price of everything down, only to now be saying that Americans need to be willing to endure “temporary” pain to get there. Meyers also shamed the administration for trying to blame former president Joe Biden, and pointed out that even Trump’s own voters are blaming Trump.

In one clip, an angry Trump voter admitted to voting for the man three times, and declared “That was my bad. Apparently I’m an idiot.”

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“Man, it is so refreshing in 2026 to hear anyone say ‘apparently I’m an idiot,’ because, like, we’re all idiots, but in 2016 everybody stopped admitting it,” Meyers said. “You know what, ma’am? I’m going to go out on a limb and say you’re actually a hero, and we should all take a page from you.”

“If someone ran for office right now with the slogan, ‘Apparently I’m an Idiot,’ they would have my vote,” he continued.

The late night host then shamed how Trump has responded to his voters’ outrage, playing a clip of the president bragging about how his East Wing ballroom is “under budget and ahead of schedule.”

“When Americans were pinched by recession, Bill Clinton said, ‘I feel your pain.’ Trump says, ‘The ballroom will be soundproof so I’ll never hear your anguished cries!’” Meyers joked.

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.