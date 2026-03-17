Seth Meyers Roasts Trump for Asking NATO for Help in Iran After Years of Insulting NATO: ‘Geopolitical Mastermind’ | Video

President Trump called for other countries to step in and help the U.S. in Iran this week, saying in one interview that, if they don’t, “it will be very bad for the future of NATO.” The move thoroughly amused Seth Meyers, as the NBC host pointed out how long Trump has been publicly insulting NATO.

To kick off his “A Closer Look” segment on Monday night, Meyers played several clips of Trump insulting NATO, dating back as far as 2016, during his first administration. In the clips, Trump’s insults ranged from calling the organization “old,” “fat” and “sloppy,” to saying “we don’t need” it at all.

“So Trump repeatedly insulted America’s closest allies, and especially NATO, which he said was obsolete, and that’s because Trump is actually a geopolitical mastermind,” Meyers joked. “He knew that we would never need NATO’s help ever again, and he would certainly never find himself in a position where he had to publicly beg NATO to intervene in a conflict he started, and yes, I’m doing that thing where I’m being super sarcastic, before showing a clip package that proves the opposite.”

Play video

At that, clips of news footage began, in which it was reported that Trump asked for NATO’s help in opening the Strait of Hormuz as the war in Iran entered its third week and gas prices continue to spike.

“You call them obsolete, sloppy and fat, and now you want their help? It’s like breaking up with someone then immediately asking them for help moving,” Meyers joked. “‘I know I called you obsolete and sloppy, but I didn’t say you were bad at carrying things. Now hop to it fatso, I got a date tonight!’”

Thus far, no countries have agreed to Trump’s request for help, including even U.S. allies.

“You mean to tell me your genius plan of repeatedly insulting them for 10 straight years and then begging them to help you out of a jam you got yourself into didn’t work?” Meyers deadpanned.

“But again, this is just how Donald Trump does friendship. It’s not ‘I got your back, you got mine.’ It’s ‘you get my back and while you’re there, can you give me a neck rub?’”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.