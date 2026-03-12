Seth Meyers Panics After He Chokes on Impression of Southern Senators: ‘Is This How I Die?!’ | Video

Seth Meyers briefly worried he was meeting his maker on Wednesday night, after he choked on a few impressions of Southern senators. Worry not though, the NBC host made it through.

The moment came during his “A Closer Look” segment, which was largely devoted to making fun of new reports that the Trump administration has spent millions of dollars on luxury food and musical instruments. Meyers joked that Pete Hegseth is “slowly turning the Pentagon into a theater camp,” and after watching a clip of Senator John Kennedy, the late night host had a part to offer him.

“Well, sir, we don’t believe a word of what you just said, but we would love to invite you to theater camp, because you would be perfect to play the part of Lindsey Graham’s MeeMaw,” Meyers joked, launching into a hypothetical scene between the two.

“‘I’m leaving this one horse town, and I’m gonna make it big!’” Meyers imitated. “‘The only thing you’re gonna be making is the Guinness Book of World Records for most embarrassing grandson.’”

But, as Meyers finished the joke, he couldn’t quite hold it together, choking on the words on his laughter. Once the host was able to stabilize himself, he began to freak out a little.

“Oh, no. Oh, I think this might be how — is this how I die?!” Meyers worried. “Trying to do two Southern senators talking to each other?! That’s what the palm reader said. She said that’s how I die!”

For the record, Meyers did in fact have his palm read the night prior — by “Mission: Impossible” star Rebecca Ferguson. She didn’t actually predict he’d die this way. She just planted a spoon in his desk.

“I think just skip ahead through this back-and-forth Wally,” Meyers instructed his cue card man. “It’s the next, uh, 55 cards.”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.