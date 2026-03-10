Seth Meyers Suggests Other Metrics That Should Have Billboards Like Gas Prices – Such as Trump Felony Counts or On-Air Naps | Video

At this point in politics, Seth Meyers thinks the country should keep track of other things the same way it keeps track of gas prices. On Monday night, the NBC host even offered some ideas of what could be tallied on giant billboards — like the president’s felony counts.

Meyers devoted his first “A Closer Look” segment of the week to examining how gas prices are soaring nationwide, despite what President Trump is saying. The “Late Night” host even laughed at Trump attempting to say that gas costs under $2/gallon in some places.

“You can lie about many things in American life, but one thing you can’t lie about is gas prices. You know why? Because they’re on giant f–king signs on the side of the road,” Meyers deadpanned. “Everyone sees it.”

Play video

At that, Meyers suggested that giant billboards be the go-to means of tallying important metrics.

“There should be huge signs across the country that say ‘felony counts’ or ‘number of times the President has fallen asleep on live TV,’” Meyers joked.

“Trump’s relearning the same lesson Joe Biden learned; you can’t convince people the economy is awesome if they think it sucks,” he continued more seriously. “No one’s going to magically change their mind just because Trump tells them he saw avocados, five for $1 at a farm stand in Shreveport.”

Really, Meyers even wondered where Trump supposedly saw such cheap gas, suggesting that maybe it was the Turner Classic Movies channel. The late night host rethought that theory though, mostly because he doubts Trump himself actually saw it.

“You saw it. You want us to believe you were at the pump yourself filling up the Presidential motorcade?” Meyers quipped.

You can watch the full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.