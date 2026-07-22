Seth Meyers Convenes JD Vance, Marco Rubio and More for ‘Late Night’ Press Briefing Roasting Themselves and Trump

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White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt is officially back from maternity leave, but Seth Meyers still has some questions for the men who temporarily replaced her. So, he convened them all on Tuesday night for another “Late Night” press briefing.

For those unfamiliar with these briefings, an important note: these White House officials are never actually there in person. Instead, Meyers puts himself into a pool of fake reporters in studio, and asks questions. To get a response, he and the “Late Night” team play clips of past answers that are real, but were given to much different questions — always to goofy results.

This time around, Meyers called on Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and CMS Administrator Mehmet Oz for answers. First up was Vance, with Meyers asking the VP for his daily mirror affirmations.

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“Mr. Vice President? You know, you’re a terrible human being, and so is the president,” past-Vance replied.

Meyers then asked the vice president about the turnout for his book tour, which Vance “replied” was “very poorly attended.” From there, the “Late Night” host turned his attention to Oz.

“Dr. Oz, what do you think will be the three biggest things Trump will accomplish before the end of his second term?” Meyers asked.

“Heart disease, and strokes, and dementia,” Oz answered.

After more questions for Oz and Bessent, Meyers finally had some inquiries for Rubio. Chief among them though was actually a question about Vance. Meyers joked that the vice president “gives off some serious serial killer vibes,” so he asked if Rubio thinks Vance has ever killed anyone.

“I’ll give you one example: The Pope,” Rubio replied.

You can watch the full, fake press conference in the video above.