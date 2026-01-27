Seth Meyers Laughs at Idea of Protestors Dumping Water to Create Ice for ICE: Learned From ‘Terrorist Mastermind Kevin McCallister’ | Video

As ICE continues to deal with actual ice amid freezing temperatures in Minnesota, some conservative voices are insisting that protestors are purposefully dumping water on streets to create more frozen obstacles for the Trump administration’s tactics. And Seth Meyers has an idea of where — or, more accurately, who — that strategy came from.

The NBC host devoted his “A Closer Look” segment on Monday night to once again roasting ICE, driving home just how unpopular they actually are, according to new polling. The late night host took particular amusement in the idea that “paid agitators” are responsible for escalating protests, and are “using their vast financial resources and underground networks to do pranks.”

“Oh my god, they poured water on the ground so that it would freeze. They must have learned that from the terrorist mastermind known as Kevin McAllister,” Meyers joked, stifling his own laughter.

Indeed, that’s the assertion that several personalities, including Fox News’ Jesse Watters, have been making on-air this week. But, that’s not the only issue ICE apparently has with real ice.

According to new reports, FEMA was instructed not to use the word “ice” in their winter weather warnings, for fear that any “watch out for ice” messaging could be turned into memes. Instead, they were told to warn of just “freezing rain.”

“Freezing rain is great, but what do you call it when it’s no longer in the air?” Meyers retorted. “Is FEMA gonna start posting signs that say, ‘Watch out for solid, cold, ground rain’? Also frozen water has dibs on the word ice. These guys should have to change their name. Call them where they are: someone’s loser uncle salivating over handguns. Oh, wait, never mind. That’s S.L.U.S.H.”

Meyers then wondered what other words were going to start being a problem for the Trump administration.

“Are we gonna have to start calling them lawn elves, because everyone hates Kristi Noem?” he joked. “In that case, I bet it’s the gnomes themselves who want to distance themselves from her. They’re so embarrassed by the association, they’ve started pulling their gnome hats down over their eyes.”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” in the video above.