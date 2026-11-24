Seth Meyers has a feeling that, if President Trump were the one to direct the “Mission: Impossible” films, they’d have been far more obvious.
The NBC host offered that guess during his “A Closer Look” segment on Monday night, where he largely focused on the latest twists in the saga of NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang. Huang was recently ousted from his position for several reasons, including having multiple affairs — one with a Chinese spy. Thanks to Trump, Huang was reinstated this week, and the president defended him by saying that, when the men spoke, Huang insisted he had “no idea” the woman was a spy.
“Yeah, that’s how spying works! They don’t wear shirts that say ‘Ask me about being a spy,’” Meyers retorted. “In ‘Mission: Impossible,’ Tom Cruise wears masks of other people’s faces. If Trump directed that movie, Tom Cruise would have worn a mask of his own face, and his first line would have been, ‘Hey, it’s me, Tom Cruise, the actor playing a character who’s a spy. Now tell me, what’s your zip code?’”
The zip code piece of that punchline was a reference to Huang himself, who said in a September interview that, because of his reliance on AI, he doesn’t even know his own address. Huang recalled a trip to the gas station “a few years ago,” where he “panicked” because he didn’t know his zip code.
“I asked ChatGPT to come up with the most out of touch sentence ever said out loud, and it still couldn’t beat ‘One day I had to pump gas, and it was a few years ago,’” Meyers joked. “And these guys wonder why everyone hates them. That sounds like something a haughty aristocrat would say at a 1930s garden party.”
The “Late Night” host then imagined what would happen if he ever admitted to not knowing his own zip code.
“If I had to pump gas and forgot my zip code, my wife would lord it over me until the day I died,” he said. “Every dinner party, I’d just be waiting until her wine buzz hit. ‘Did I tell you guys about Mr. Showbiz not knowing his zip code?!’”
“Late Night with Seth Meyers” airs weeknights at 12:35 a.m. ET.