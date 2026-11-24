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Seth Meyers has a feeling that, if President Trump were the one to direct the “Mission: Impossible” films, they’d have been far more obvious.

The NBC host offered that guess during his “A Closer Look” segment on Monday night, where he largely focused on the latest twists in the saga of NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang. Huang was recently ousted from his position for several reasons, including having multiple affairs — one with a Chinese spy. Thanks to Trump, Huang was reinstated this week, and the president defended him by saying that, when the men spoke, Huang insisted he had “no idea” the woman was a spy.