Seth Meyers Roasts CNN’s Handling of Trump’s ‘Beautiful Ears’ Remark to NASA Chief: ‘Don’t Zoom In’ | Video

Seth Meyers playfully called out CNN after the network’s cameraman appeared to zoom in on NASA Chief Jared Isaacman as Donald Trump poked fun at the size of his ears.

During Thursday’s “A Closer Look” segment for “Late Night,” the comedian weighed in on Trump’s latest viral moment from the Oval Office, which came about after the president told Isaacman if he heard a question about NASA’s future “with those beautiful ears of yours.”

As CNN’s cameraman pulled in closer for Isaacman’s reaction, Trump added, “He’s got great hearing … super hearing,” an apparent dig at the size of his ears.

“The f–k?! Don’t call him out on camera,” Meyers sounded off. “Dude’s in the Oval Office with the president of the United States for, what I am sure is, one of the most memorable milestones of his life, and Trump decides to turn it into the Comedy Central roast of this f–king guy?!”

While doing his best Trump impersonation, Meyers added, “Quick, ask him your question before he flaps his ears and flies away. You know, he used to carry the feather so he could fly, but then it turned out he never needed the feather.”

Outside of Trump, Meyers also took a shot at CNN for how they went about handling the situation.

“Let me just say to the camera operator, how dare you,” Meyers went on. “Why the zoom? Who is doing cameras for CNN now? Is it whoever used to direct ‘The Office?’”

At this moment, Meyers jokingly told his cue card handler Wally that he couldn’t see the cards. “You can’t? They are almost as big as your forehead,” Wally hit back as the camera zoomed in on the top half of Meyers’ face.

“I should point out that we now share a camera operator with CNN,” Meyers joked. “He’s real sassy.”

Watch Meyers’ full monologue above.

“Late Night With Seth Meyers” airs weeknights at 12:35 p.m. on NBC.