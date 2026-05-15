Seth Meyers Ridicules Trump for Getting Openly Dragged Online During China Visit: ‘Mocking Him Where He’s Most Likely to See It’ | Video

President Trump is being openly ridiculed online during his visit to China this week, and on Thursday night, Seth Meyers was thoroughly amused by just how open it was.

Trump met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping as part of his visit, promising to confront him about various issues, including trade, AI, and war. But, in the lead-up to the meeting, Beijing’s strict internet sensors allowed posts mocking Trump to go viral, including ones that said “Trump came to China. We won the tariff war,” and “Trump, you’re welcome to visit China and learn from us.”

“What happened to the fantastic relationship?” Meyers wondered. “I mean, China gave Trump a lavish greeting while quietly mocking him behind his back. Although, internet memes and posts are hardly behind Trump’s back. They’re mocking him where he’s most likely to see it. This is like Tigger writing ‘Pooh is dumber than a rock’ and putting it in a jar of honey.”

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Indeed, Trump bragged during his trip about having a “fantastic” relationship with China. He heaped praise onto Xi Jinping, calling him a “great leader” and adding that “it’s an honor to be your friend.” The words made Seth Meyers wonder exactly where the confrontation came in.

“Dude, what happened to standing up to China?” he scoffed. “He’s like your buddy who finally works up the courage to dump his girlfriend, and you see him the next day, and he’s like, ‘Guess who’s engaged?!’”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.