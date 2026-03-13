Seth Meyers Shames Trump for Playing ‘Ave Maria’ After Someone Fainted at Rally: ‘Also Shine a White Light in Her Face?’ | Video

A Trump supporter fainted at one of his rallies this week and, in response, the president requested that “Ave Maria” be turned on while they waited for medical attention. The choice baffled Seth Meyers, considering people usually “think they’re dying” when they hear that song.

During his “A Closer Look” segment on Thursday, the NBC host called out the president for his mixed messaging on the U.S. strikes on Iran, and noted that he wouldn’t trust Trump’s instincts on timing for the war, considering how Trump “reacted in the weirdest possible way” the moment a supporter fainted at a rally on Wednesday.

“Want to play a song? You think the people backstage are listening to me?” Trump said as the woman was attended to. “How about ‘Ave Maria?’ Well, because this is going to be OK.”

Play video

But for Meyers, “Ave Maria” is not the song that indicates everything will be OK. It’s actually “the worst choice.”

“You don’t want to play foreboding religious music when someone needs medical attention,” he said. “When a person hears ‘Ave Maria,’ they don’t think everything’s cool, they think they’re dying! Did you also shine a white light in her face? ‘Wake up, your dead mom and childhood dog are here!’”

The “Late Night” host also questioned why Trump’s knee-jerk reaction was to get filler music going at all.

“That’s your response. Someone needs medical attention, and your instinct is, ‘Let’s get some jams going, who’s got the aux? Let’s do karaoke!’” Meyers joked.

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.