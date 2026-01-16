Seth Meyers Calls Out Trump for Closing His Eyes During Televised Meeting Again: ‘Like if Joy Behar Fell Asleep During ‘The View” | Video

President Trump appeared to close his eyes and doze off for a bit once more during a televised meeting this week, and at this point, Seth Meyers is just wondering how he does it. The NBC host joked on Thursday night that the move is akin to a host of “The View” falling asleep while doing the show live.

To kick off his “A Closer Look” segment on Thursday, Meyers immediately ripped Trump for cursing out a union auto worker in Michigan during a plant tour this week. The NBC argued that the exchange barely even cracked the news cycle, because of Trump’s antics elsewhere, including his threat to use the Insurrection Act in Minnesota, attempts to buy Greenland, and more.

“He is once again struggling to stay awake during a televised meeting in the most famous office in the world, surrounded by at least a dozen people in the middle of the day,” Meyers added to his list. “How do you fall asleep surrounded by that many people in broad daylight?”

Play video

“That’s like if Joy Behar fell asleep during ‘The View,’” he continued. “I can’t even fall asleep at night when it’s quiet in my own bed. Even if there’s a jackhammer outside, that’s still more soothing than the voice of RFK Jr.”

Indeed, Trump clearly had his eyes closed during a press conference at the White House this week, in which he and his administration encouraged Americans to only drink whole milk in the future. It’s not the first time the president has seemingly fought off sleep during a public meeting — it happened as recently as December.

During Trump’s portion of the press conference on milk, the president boasted about how he drinks whole milk himself, and credited the drink for him passing his cognitive exams.

“All right. First of all, there’s no way you drink milk,” Meyers retorted. “Unless someone’s tricked you into thinking your diet coke came from a cow.”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.