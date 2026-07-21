Seth Meyers Says Trump’s Team Explains Boos by Telling Him It’s Ghosts: ‘Just Mitch McConnell Saying Hello’

President Trump was once again booed by the crowd at a massive sporting event this week, when he attended the World Cup Final. But at this point, Seth Meyers has a guess at how Trump’s team is downplaying the cold receptions he’s getting: ghosts.

During his “A Closer Look” segment on Monday night, the NBC host poked fun at nearly every aspect of Trump’s latest sporting excursion, but zeroed in on the fact that the president was booed as he took the field for the trophy presentation.

“At this point, I’m guessing Trump’s staff tries to make him feel better by telling him he’s just being followed around by ghosts,” Meyers joked. “‘Mr. President, remember, no one’s booing you. That’s just Mitch McConnell saying hello.’”

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“You guys, I’m just kidding. Mitch McConnell is definitely alive,” he immediately added. “They always make you stay in the hospital an extra week after you put your jeans on. That’s just protocol.”

Meyers was especially delighted to have another clip to add to the show’s montage of Trump getting booed. Indeed, Trump was booed at the FIFA World Cup final last year, the Men’s Singles final at last year’s U.S. Open, an NFL game in November, the NBA finals last month, and now at this year’s World Cup final.

“If that montage gets any longer, we’re going to have to release it on DVD,” Meyers joked.

The “Late Night” host was also thoroughly amused by Trump’s World Cup post-game analysis, in which he simply said both teams played well, but Spain played better.

“A+. I’d love to see Trump co-host ‘Inside the NBA’ one day, just for Charles Barkley’s reactions,” Meyers said.

You can watch the full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.