Seth Meyers Suspects King Charles’ Smart Humor Went Right Over Trump’s Head: ‘Like Sex With Melania, I Don’t Get It!’ | Video

King Charles III lobbed a few good digs at President Trump during his visit to the White House this week, but Seth Meyers is pretty sure they went right over Trump’s head, simply because they were intelligent punchlines.

During his “A Closer Look” segment on Wednesday night, the NBC host highlighted some of the best and/or weirdest moments from the British monarch’s visit to the states. The trip was designed to help repair US/UK relations, as Trump has been shaming the UK for not helping the US in the war against Iran, which the US started, not the UK. Trump recently argued that, without the US, England would be speaking German, and King Charles came ready with a comeback this week.

“Dare I say that, if it wasn’t for us, you’d be speaking French?” he quipped.

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The whole room laughed, including Trump, but Meyers was quick to poke holes in that reaction.

“Oh, man, when Trump heard that joke, I guarantee he fake laughed so hard, because he definitely didn’t get it,” Meyers said. “‘Haha all right, well said, what though?’ And let me just say, can you imagine Donald Trump trying to speak French? He can barely speak English.”

Elsewhere in his speech, King Charles poked fun at Trump’s ongoing attempts to build a ballroom in the East Wing of the White House. The monarch apologized for Britain attempting to make their own renovations, referencing the War of 1812, when British forces burned down the White House.

“Ah hahahaha,” Meyers fake-laughed, impersonating Trump. “Oh, Charles, your punch lines are like sex with Melania. I don’t get it!”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.