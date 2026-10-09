Seth Meyers Rethinks Which ‘Anchorman’ Character Trump Is After Latest Rallies

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During Wednesday night’s “A Closer Look” segment, Seth Meyers likened President Trump to Steve Carrell’s character from “Anchorman.” But, after Trump’s latest rally comments, the NBC host is rethinking his choice.

During his “A Closer Look” segment on Thursday night, Meyers once again criticized the president for floating the possibility of Iran “nuking” Los Angeles or San Diego, and suggesting that that would be real trauma.

“Okay, I get that you’re spinning a hypothetical scenario by saying, ‘What if they nuke LA?’ But throwing in San Diego makes it weirdly specific,” Meyers said. “You got something against San Diego, bro? You know, Wednesday’s ‘Closer Look,’ I compared you to Brick from ‘Anchorman,’ but I’m starting to think you’re actually Ron Burgundy.”

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At that a clip from “Anchorman” played, in which Ferrell’s character proudly declares “Go f–k yourself, San Diego.”

Elsewhere in the segment, Meyers roasted Trump for bragging about filling up an arena for a midterm rally, despite being immediately fact-checked by the cameras onsite, who panned to the upper decks where there were several empty seats.

“Now you might say, ‘Hey, I bet every president starts drawing smaller crowds for their rallies the longer they’re president,’ but the fact is we don’t really know because most presidents stop doing f–king rallies!” Meyers bellowed. “They don’t have time because they’re too busy being president. You should try it!”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.