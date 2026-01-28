Seth Meyers Dismisses Trump’s Complaints About Super Bowl Performers: ‘Buddy, It’s Never Gonna Be Kid Rock’ | Video

President Trump reiterated his unhappiness with this year’s chosen Super Bowl performers this week, so on Tuesday night, Seth Meyers gave the man a reality check. In a blunt callout, the NBC host informed the president that his friend Kid Rock will “never” be chosen.

During his monologue on Tuesday, Meyers noted that Trump complained about Bad Bunny and Green Day — who will be the halftime headliner and opening act performers, respectively — in a recent interview. Indeed, the president told the New York Post that he’s “anti-them” and wouldn’t be going to the game.

“Buddy, it’s never gonna be Kid Rock!” Meyers sniped. “Even if they held a stadium event to honor Kid Rock’s legacy, they’d get somebody better to do the music.”

The two have been friends for nearly a decade, with the musician being a longtime openly vocal fan of Trump. Kid Rock has even referred to Trump as “one of my besties.”

The late night host also called out another complaint Trump had about the NFL, this time about the league’s new kickoff policy. Though the rule is aimed at reducing player injuries, Trump argued that the old kickoff method “was big-time, strong, glamorous, and exciting.”

“Yeah, football ain’t what it used to be,” Meyers deadpaned. “I also hate how they changed the coin flip so the coin doesn’t actually flip.”

At that, a video clip played onscreen of Trump himself handling the coin toss at an NFL game. But indeed, the coin didn’t actually flip, Trump just tossed it straight up in the air.