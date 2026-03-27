Seth Meyers Pushes Back on Vincent D’Onofrio’s Belief That Magic Is Boring: ‘You’re a Witch!’ | Video

Vincent D’Onofrio may know a few magic tricks but, generally speaking, the actor isn’t impressed by magic itself. He finds it “boring,” but Seth Meyers challenged him on that on Thursday night.

Stopping by “Late Night” in support of season 2 of “Daredevil: Born Again,” now streaming on Disney+, D’Onofrio reflected on major projects in his career, and what it was like working with Stanley Kubrick. Eventually, Meyers noted that he learned this week that D’Onofrio used to be into magic as a kid, and still knows some tricks. Indeed, the actor pulled out a deck of cards to try one.

“I find magic to be really boring,” D’Onofrio admitted with a laugh as he shuffled.

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“It’s so heartbreaking that you have the gift of magic, and you also find it boring,” Meyers replied, making D’Onofrio laugh harder.

D’Onofrio prefaced the trick with a warning that it may not work, since it’s been so long since he used his magic skills. From there, the trick began.

The actor had Meyers pick a card, and then revealed that an audience member had been given a piece of paper upon entry to the show. D’Onofrio called on that person to read what was on the paper: King of Hearts. Sure enough, the card Meyers was holding was the king of hearts, and the audience applauded the trick.

“It’s not boring,” Meyers immediately retorted with delight. “Magic isn’t boring! You’re a witch!”

You can watch the full, magical exchange in the video above.