Sherri Shepherd Plans to Revive Talk Show in ‘Some Way, Shape or Form’ After Cancellation: ‘I’m a Fighter’ | Video

Sherri Shepherd spoke for the first time Monday on her eponymous daytime talk show’s cancellation, saying on “Sherri” that she plans to revive the program in “some way, shape or form” after it wraps after four seasons.

“If anybody knows me, they know I’m a fighter. I am a fighter,” Shepherd said to cheers from her in-studio audience. “Now I don’t know exactly what it’s going to look like, but I promise I will continue to spread joy.”

“It has been my dream to have a talk show, and I’m so grateful I got the chance to do it for four seasons,” she said elsewhere in the monologue. “But I want to be clear: I’m not ready to throw in the towel on the show just yet. I’m not. I’m not. We’re gonna be airing episodes all through the fall, and we’re going to continue to fight to keep the show alive.”

TheWrap previously reported on the talk show’s Feb. 2 cancellation, writing at the time that “Sherri” producers intended to “explore alternatives” to syndication.

“This decision is driven by the evolving daytime television landscape and does not reflect on the strength of the show, its production – which has found strong creative momentum this season – or the incredibly talented Sherri Shepherd,” Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus said in a statement of the news. “We believe in this show and in Sherri and intend to explore alternatives for it on other platforms.”

The news came just hours after “The Kelly Clarkson Show” announced it would be coming to an end after seven seasons. “Sherri’s” fourth season aired during the 2025–26 TV season in over 95% of the U.S., including on stations owned by Fox, Nexstar, Hearst, Sinclair, Gray, Tegna and Sunbeam.

Season 4, which featured guests such as Teyana Taylor, Hoda Kotb, Tyla, Zarna Garg, Katt Williams, Coco Jones and Henry Winkler, also saw Shepherd add a new element to the series by opening each episode with a stand-up set.

“This is a hard morning for all of us here at ‘Sherri,’ and I know that you have seen the news and I’m ready to address it,” Shepherd said at the top of Monday’s broadcast, expressing her gratitude to fans, friends and colleagues for their “outpouring of love.”

“I want to say from the bottom of my heart, I want to thank you. I want to thank you for welcoming me into your homes every single day. I want to thank you for laughing and crying with us. Thank you for supporting my unhealthy obsession with Lenny Kravitz,” Shepherd said. “When I first started, the show was built on one thing, and what I wanted it built on was joy. The intention of the show was always, always, was my prayer for you to leave happier than when you came.”

“What we will do is we will continue to have a good time,” she concluded. “And I just want to thank you because my staff and my crew, that is what we’re all about, making sure from the moment you walk in and turn me on, you are having a good time because, like your favorite Auntie, I’m here to make you laugh, get in your business and stay longer than you planned.”

