‘Shōgun’ Builds Out Season 2 Cast

FX’s hit award-winning drama series “Shōgun” has added five new cast members to its highly anticipated second season.

Risei Kukihara (Gabriel), Ryô Satô (Rin), Seishiro Nishida (Jōshin), Mantaro Koichi (Saitō) and Takashi Yamaguchi (Kanō) have all joined the cast of the Emmy darling’s second season, which is currently filming in Vancouver. No details were given for the new characters beyond their names.

This newcomer quintet joins a previously announced cast of Hiroyuki Sanada, Cosmo Jarvis, Fumi Nikaidô, Ren Meguro, Asami Mizukawa, Shinnosuke Abe, Hiroto Kanai, Masataka Kubota, Sho Kaneta, Yûko Miyamoto, Yuka Kouri, Tommy Bastow, Jun Kunimura, Yoriko Dôguchi, Eita Okuno and Takaaki Enoki in “Shōgun” Season 2.

Kei Kawamura and Laura Schiff return as casting directors for “Shōgun” Season 2. The pair previously won Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series at the 2024 Emmys alongside Carrie Audino, Maureen Webb and Colleen Bolton.

This casting win came amid a record-breaking haul for “Shōgun,” which took home 18 statues across the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards and the 76th Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards. This is the most wins for a single show in a single season in the history of the Television Academy’s awards show.

Four of these 18 “Shōgun” wins came in the major Emmys categories. The first season picked up prizes for Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Hiroyuki Sanada), Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series (Anna Sawai) and Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series (Frederick E. O. Toye, “Crimson Sky”).

“Shōgun” Season 1, created by Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks and showrun by Justin Marks, adapted James Clavell’s 1975 historical novel of the same name. Though a third season is unconfirmed, FX noted there will “likely” be a “Shōgun” Season 3 when they began moving ahead with Season 2 in 2024.