Mahershala Ali Boards ‘Task’ Season 2

Mahershala Ali has boarded “Task” Season 2.

Ali will star in the second installment of the HBO drama series, which was renewed in November and is currently in pre-production. He’ll join Mark Ruffalo, who starred in Season 1 as Tom Brandis, a former priest turned FBI agent.

Ali will star as Eddie Barnes, a seasoned and well-respected DEA agent in Philadelphia whose team comes into conflict with Tom’s unit, per the official character description.

The logline for “Task” Season 2 is as follows: “Tom Brandis (Ruffalo) takes the helm of a new task force, but the deeper the operation runs, the harder it is to tell who’s the target.”

Ali teams back up with HBO after starring in “True Detective” Season 3, which scored him an Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG Award nomination, and producing documentary “We Are the Dream.”

Also on the TV side, Ali has starred in “Ramy,” and on the film side, he has starred in “Moonlight,” “Green Book,” “Leave the World Behind,” “Jurassic World: Rebirth,” “Eternals” and “Swan Song.” He’ll also appear in “Your Mother, Your Mother, Your Mother,” from written and directed by Bassam Tariq.

“Task” hails from “Mare of Easttown” creator Brad Ingelsby, who serves as creator, writer, showrunner and executive producer for “Task.” Additional EPs include Paul Lee and Mark Roybal for wiip, Ruffalo, Jeremiah Zagar and Ron Schmidt. Nicole Jordan-Webber and Karen Wacker serve as co-executive producers.

Ali is represented by Cognition, CAA, Relevant and Shelby J. Weiser, Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern, LLP.