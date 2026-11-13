Shortical’s AI-Generated ‘Inevitable’ Premieres With Approved AI Double From Aki Avni | Exclusive Video

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Shortical’s “Inevitable” places the entertainment industry’s fears about AI’s threats to their creativity centerstage in this fully AI-generated microdrama series premiering Friday.

The psychological thriller stars an AI version of Israeli actor Aki Avni. After the actor, who is actively involved in the creative process for this microdrama, sells his face and likeness to an AI studio, he realizes that the AI version of himself is implicated in an attempted murder he didn’t commit.

The microseries is quite meta as Hollywood battles these same issues around AI, consent and likeness. The irony, of course, is that Avni was heavily involved in the production for this vertical and helped create his own digital double, working alongside the filmmakers.

“It is surprising,” Avni told TheWrap of seeing the AI version of himself act and make choices on screen. “As an actor, you see yourself on the screen, you have relation … so now it’s even weirder in a way.”

“We have this fear from this from the unknown because AI and this technology is still very unknown,” he said. “But if you really put your step in and know exactly what is a yes for you and what is a no for you, you can win the situation.”

In an exclusive clip obtained by TheWrap, Avni drives onto the Paramount lot as news coverage swirls about him giving over his likeness as his AI double stars in 12 projects at once. Ominous music plays as he realizes that no one is working in person on the set anymore.

This marked Ofir Lobel’s first AI-generated project and first vertical series. The director and creator of the series had extensive directing experience before the project working on Netflix series “Blank Space” and “Trust No One.”

“It’s not a new lane for me because it’s just movie making,” he said. “It’s just a faster lane. It’s a lane with more possibilities.”

“‘Inevitable’ is a microdrama series about about losing control of your likeness, and we made it by giving our actor, our main lead, the control of it,” Ofir Lobel said. “That’s what I really like about it because we believe in actors, we believe in crew, we believe in movie making as a team and not just as a you know technology.”

The first trailer of the series, exclusively obtained by TheWrap, sees high energy police chases, sultry moments and Avni’s AI avatar on a Hollywood press tour. As his new lane in his career starts to go up in flames, Avni confronts his daughter and even his AI avatar in an emotional climatic moment.

“The future of entertainment isn’t AI or actors; it’s AI with actors,” Lobel said.

“Inevitable” premiered Nov. 13 on the Shortical App with 24 episodes. New episodes of the 50-episode microdrama drop weekly. Avni teased that if the fans like it that there could be more episodes in store.

The microdrama is created and directed by Lobel, written by Sharon Ben Tovim, and produced by Shortical, led by CEO Shimoni.