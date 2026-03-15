‘SNL’ Spoofs ‘The Pitt’ in RFK Jr.’s ‘MAHA-Spital’ With Harry Styles as Dr. Robby-Esque Character | Video

Harry Styles took on Robert Kennedy, Jr., and the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) crowd this weekend in a hospital-themed sketch on “Saturday Night Live.” Styles starred as a Dr. Robby-esque character in the sketch, which was styled after the HBO series “The Pitt.”

Styles, who returned to the weekend late-night show for the second time as both host and musical guest, leads a team of MAHA-influenced doctors and nurses who order treatments like “60cc of bull semen” and beef tallow for their patients.

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At one point, cast member Ben Marshall laments the death of his parents, who died during the COVID pandemic, but not the way you might think. As he said, “I found out they got it [the COVID vaccine], and I shot them.”

Another clip references Kennedy’s anti-Tylenol stance. A bottle of the medication is pulled out by Tommy Brennan, which prompts Marshall to slap it to the ground and shout, “Not in my hospital!”

RFK, Jr., has falsely claimed taking Tylenol while pregnant can cause autism in children.

Kennedy, played by James Austin Johnson, also shows up toward the end of the sketch to encourage the team — and to demand they drop and give him 50 pushups.

The singer previously hosted and performed on the sketch comedy series in 2019, appeared as a solo music guest in 2017, and made several appearances with One Direction between 2012 and 2014. His latest album, “Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.,” was released March 6, and Styles will head out on tour in support of the album this spring.

Watch the sketch in the video above.