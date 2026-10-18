‘SNL UK’ Flames Shane Gillis With an F-Bomb After His Controversial Hosting Gig

“Saturday Night Live UK” poked fun at its sister series in the U.S. on Saturday, flaming last week’s host Shane Gillis for the controversial jokes he made about women and for dropping an f-bomb live on air.

Fittingly, the British program’s “Weekend Update” co-anchor Ania Magliano threw an f-bomb to the “Tires” star right back.

“Last week on ‘SNL,’ comedian Shane Gillis also caused controversy by dropping the f-bomb,” she said. “Oh Shane, you’re not allowed to say that you stupid f–king c–t.”

The line was not censored out of Sky One’s live telecast on Saturday because British television follows a “9:00 p.m. watershed” rule, meaning adult content and profanity are legally permitted on air after that time.

It wasn’t the only dig “SNL UK” took at Gillis. The f-bomb was preceded by a sweet human interest story being flipped on its head by Gillis’ own jokes about women’s sportswear making them look like “whores.”

“A ride operator at Munich Oktoberfest was praised for giving out free cycling shorts to female riders,” Magliano said. “Wearing the gym shorts will protect women from being up-skirted, but it does make them vulnerable to something much worse.”

At that, she pulled up an image of Gillis opening the Oct. 10 episode of “Saturday Night Live” with his controversial monologue.

Watch the who “Weekend Update” segment below:

‘SNL’ (UK) takes a jab at Shane Gillis following his controversial ‘SNL’ (US) monologue. pic.twitter.com/7YoZHs5PrA — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 17, 2026

Gillis come under fire this week after his guest hosting gig on “SNL,” a program that previously fired him before he broke big on his own. He received blowback for a joke about women at the gym dressing like “whores.”

“I haven’t been to the gym in so long, I didn’t know women just dress like whores now,” Gillis quipped.

He added: “Look, I’m sorry, there’s no other way to describe [it]. Have you seen it? I’ve seen it. The shorts. Have you seen the shorts? Those neon, they’re like artificial bait-colored. And the wrinkles go around the cheeks and all combined at the butthole. And don’t look, you’re not allowed to look. For real, don’t look because they are filming. I’m in the background of like 10 TikToks right now.”

Celebrities and “SNL” alum like “Schitt’s Creek” creator-star Dan Levy and former cast member Ego Nwodim ridiculed Gillis for the bit, while the U.S. “Weekend Update” host and “SNL” writer Michael Che was more reluctant to joing the dogpile.

“That’s comedy,” Che said. “It’s like, you think it’s funny and some people don’t.”