‘Spider-Man’ TV Series From Sony Universe Nears Green Light at Amazon

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“Spider-Noir” may be gone, but Spider-Man fans may have a new wall-crawling, web-slinging adventure to look forward to at Amazon.

Prime Video is nearing a green light on a new “Spider-Man” story, TheWrap has learned. According to a report from Deadline, the show would follow the iconic 1990s “Clone Saga” comic book storyline, with Ben Reilly and Kaine Parker taking center stage as the main characters. The show would be set in the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters.

It would be an interesting choice for Prime Video’s second Spider-Man series, as the second “Clone Saga” (which rebooted a concept first done in 1970s Spidey comics) isn’t exactly the most popular Spidey storyline out there. The multiyear – and incredibly lengthy — arc, led by such creators as Terry Kavanagh and Howard Mackie, saw Peter Parker come into contact with an old clone of his, who has taken on the identity of Ben Reilly (a combination of Uncle Ben’s first name and Aunt May’s maiden name) who has started fighting crime as the Scarlet Spider. Kaine, meanwhile, is a more aggressive and less successful clone of Peter.

Reilly was initially created in 1975’s “The Amazing Spider-Man #149” by Gerry Conway and Ross Andru during the first “Clone Saga.” He was portrayed in the animated film “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” by Andy Samberg, with his take on the character leaning heavily into the moodiness and soap operatic qualities of the 1990s storyline. Kaine debuted in Kavanagh and Steven Butler’s “Web of Spider-Man #119” in 1994.

Theoretically, it wouldn’t be too hard of a lift for a “Clone Saga” series to be made without Peter Parker, who never showed up in the live-action Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters films. The 1990s storyline was encouraged in the first place by Marvel’s want to return Spidey back to basics, using Ben Reilly as a means of splitting Peter and Mary Jane up after their marriage. During that story, Peter temporarily believed that he was the clone and Ben was the original, causing him to retire for a time and leave NYC in the care of his double.