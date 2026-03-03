Netflix Sets ‘Squid Game: The VIP Challenge’ With 8 Celebrity Contestants | Video

Netflix is staying in the “Squid Game” game, as the streamer has announced “Squid Game: The VIP Challenge” with celebrity contestants ahead of Season 3 of the competition reality series.
The cast includes Dylan Efron, Mel B, Kim Zolciak, Ryan Serhant, Hannah Godwin, Kristy Sarah, Tristan Thompson and returning Season 2 player Viper, No. 152 (it is unclear if this counts as his prize for winning the fan vote to return).
“In ‘Squid Game: The VIP Challenge,’ eight VIPs will step into the high stakes game and put their wit, strategy and skillset to the ultimate test,” per Netflix.
Watch the video here:
Based off the hit South Korean dystopian survival thriller of the same name, “Squid Game: The Challenge” typically pits 456 players against one another for brutal, backstabbing games and other ruthless twists as they compete for $4.56 million. The “VIP” iteration is smaller in cast size but adds big-name players and reality stars to the mix. A premiere date for the “Squid Game: The VIP Challenge” will be revealed at a later date.
Season 2 of the reality show aired in November, after the main television drama series came to an end in June. “Squid Game: The Challenge” comes from executive producer Stephen Lambert with Studio Lambert and The Garden.