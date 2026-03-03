Home > Creative Content > TV Shows

Netflix Sets ‘Squid Game: The VIP Challenge’ With 8 Celebrity Contestants | Video

The cast includes Dylan Efron, Mel B, Kim Zolciak, Ryan Serhant, Hannah Godwin, Kristy Sarah, Tristan Thompson and returning player Viper

JD Knapp
Perla Figuereo, Vanessa Clements, Dajah Graham, Steven Jones and Trinity Parriman in "Squid Game: The Challenge." (Netflix)

Netflix is staying in the “Squid Game” game, as the streamer has announced “Squid Game: The VIP Challenge” with celebrity contestants ahead of Season 3 of the competition reality series.

The cast includes Dylan Efron, Mel B, Kim Zolciak, Ryan Serhant, Hannah Godwin, Kristy Sarah, Tristan Thompson and returning Season 2 player Viper, No. 152 (it is unclear if this counts as his prize for winning the fan vote to return).

“In ‘Squid Game: The VIP Challenge,’ eight VIPs will step into the high stakes game and put their wit, strategy and skillset to the ultimate test,” per Netflix.

Watch the video here:

Based off the hit South Korean dystopian survival thriller of the same name, “Squid Game: The Challenge” typically pits 456 players against one another for brutal, backstabbing games and other ruthless twists as they compete for $4.56 million. The “VIP” iteration is smaller in cast size but adds big-name players and reality stars to the mix. A premiere date for the “Squid Game: The VIP Challenge” will be revealed at a later date.

Season 2 of the reality show aired in November, after the main television drama series came to an end in June. “Squid Game: The Challenge” comes from executive producer Stephen Lambert with Studio Lambert and The Garden.

Monopoly (Credit: William Warby)
