Netflix Sets ‘Squid Game: The VIP Challenge’ With 8 Celebrity Contestants | Video

Netflix is staying in the “Squid Game” game, as the streamer has announced “Squid Game: The VIP Challenge” with celebrity contestants ahead of Season 3 of the competition reality series.

The cast includes Dylan Efron, Mel B, Kim Zolciak, Ryan Serhant, Hannah Godwin, Kristy Sarah, Tristan Thompson and returning Season 2 player Viper, No. 152 (it is unclear if this counts as his prize for winning the fan vote to return).

“In ‘Squid Game: The VIP Challenge,’ eight VIPs will step into the high stakes game and put their wit, strategy and skillset to the ultimate test,” per Netflix.

Watch the video here:

Squid Game: The VIP Challenge is coming soon to raise the stakes 👀



Please welcome Dylan Efron, Kim Zolciak, Kristy Sarah, Mel B, Ryan Serhant, Tristan Thompson, Hannah Godwin, and returning S2 player Viper to the games. pic.twitter.com/vGvKEQQS80 — Netflix (@netflix) March 3, 2026

Based off the hit South Korean dystopian survival thriller of the same name, “Squid Game: The Challenge” typically pits 456 players against one another for brutal, backstabbing games and other ruthless twists as they compete for $4.56 million. The “VIP” iteration is smaller in cast size but adds big-name players and reality stars to the mix. A premiere date for the “Squid Game: The VIP Challenge” will be revealed at a later date.

Season 2 of the reality show aired in November, after the main television drama series came to an end in June. “Squid Game: The Challenge” comes from executive producer Stephen Lambert with Studio Lambert and The Garden.