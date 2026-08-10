‘St. Denis Medical’ Recruits Damon Wayans as Season 3 Premiere Guest Star

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Damon Wayans is checking into “St. Denis Medical.” The comedy icon will guest star in the Season 3 premiere, reuniting with his “In Living Color” co-star David Alan Grier on the NBC medical sitcom.

The actor will guest star as Dr. Highland, a charming but pompous doctor at the titular hospital who’s filling in for Ron (Grier) while he recovers from surgery. Turns out all the patients and staff have fallen in love with the new physician, which can’t spell good news for sweet Ron.

The casting comes four months since the “St. Denis Medical” Season 2 finale, which saw the hospital’s staff brace themselves as Ron went through a serious heart surgery at the hands of Dr. Brooke Emerson (Ariana Madix). Things took a hilariously shocking turn when Ron woke from the procedure and seemingly confessed to having feelings for executive director Joyce (Wendi McLendon-Covey) while still under the effects of the anesthesia.

“There’s always been a special relationship there. I don’t think the show has really defined it,” series co-creator Eric Ledgin told TheWrap of the finale cliffhanger. “Their relationship is a little messy. To me this both feels out of nowhere, but also fuels the messiness of their relationship.”

Wayans will surely shake up dynamics further when he makes his debut. The actor and writer is known for standout performances on “Saturday Night Live” and for starring and writing in “In Living Color.” The ABC sitcom “My Wife and Kids” gave him global syndication success, and he most recently starred in the CBS comedy “Poppa’s House.” He is repped by Verve.

“St. Denis Medical” Season 3 premieres Nov. 2 on NBC. Seasons 1-2 are now streaming on Peacock.