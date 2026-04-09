Stephen Colbert Mocks JD Vance’s Awkward Rally Appearance in Hungary: ‘A S–t Headliner’ | Video

Stephen Colbert poked fun at JD Vance after the vice president had an awkward moment at a political rally in Hungary.

During Wednesday’s monologue for “The Late Show,” the comedian ribbed Vance as a “s–t headliner” after he was tapped to be the star attraction at a rally for Viktor Orbán, a MAGA ally and Hungarian prime minister who is struggling in the polls.

“Vance was also busy elsewhere this week,” Colbert said. “He’s currently in Hungary campaigning for right-wing prime minister and tomato realizing he forgot his backpack, Viktor Orbán.”

He continued: “Orbán is a Putin-loving, fascist friendly authoritarian strongman. So, Republicans love him.”

As Colbert went on, he explained that Orbán was struggling amid his re-election campaign, prompting him to invite Vance to speak at his rally Tuesday.

“Vice President JD Vance was the star attraction. That is a s–t headliner,” Colbert quipped. “Reminds me of when Coachella replaced Lady Gaga with one of the porta potties.”

Colbert then joked that Vance “brought his trademark charisma to the rally,” calling out the unsuccessful (and terribly awkward) phone call the vice president tried to make to Trump during the rally. (For the record, Trump eventually answered Vance’s call and stumped for Orbán via the phone.)

“You know what happened,” Colbert said before putting on his best Trump voice. “Hold on, folks. Hold on. Who’s calling? JD Vance, J Decline.”

Colbert also took aim at Vance over a report that claimed the vice president advised Trump against the Iran War, but supposedly said, “If you want to do it, I’ll support you.”

“Well, grow a spine, JD,” Colbert said. “Come on, buck up. This is about starting a war in the Middle East, not a discussion on getting bangs. [Though,] it does look good.”

Watch Colbert’s full monologue above.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS.