Stephen Colbert Mocks Trump ‘Flirting’ With UFC Fighter Amid War Backlash: ‘The Art of Seeming Weirdly Horny’

President Trump made an appearance at a UFC fight this week, where he promptly praised the looks of one of the fighters. While that may seem odd to some, Stephen Colbert joked on Monday night that really it’s just a tactic from Trump’s new book.

In a video posted online on Saturday, the president could be seen and heard talking to Paulo Costa, who jumped the cage after his match to speak to Trump. During their chat, Trump gushed that Costa is “a beautiful guy” and “too good looking to be a fighter.” Instead, Trump suggested Costa should be a model.

“Yes, when you desperately need a deal to get us out of a war with no end in sight, the first step is flirting with a cage fighter,” Colbert joked after watching the footage. “It’s all there in his new book, ‘The Art of Seeming Weirdly Horny.’”

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Trump’s attendance at the fight over the weekend came as Iran and the U.S. failed to reach a peace agreement. Vice President JD Vance was the one to give a statement on-air, but Trump eventually posted to social media about it, threatening to blockade the already-blocked Strait of Hormuz.

Naturally, that threat gave Colbert a good laugh.

“Wait, so we’re blockading Iran’s blockade? That’s actually genius,” he joked. “It’s like a plumber saying, ‘You know, some guys would plunge this toilet. But I’m gonna play some 12-dimensional chess and double clog it.’”

You can watch Stephen Colbert’s full monologue in the video above.