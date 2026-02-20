Stephen Colbert Cheers Prince Andrew Arrest: ‘Yes, Finally—Someone, Anyone!’ | Video

Stephen Colbert applauded the U.K. justice system in Thursday night’s “The Late Show” monologue as he cheered on the arrest of former Prince Andrew, joking, “Yes, finally—someone, anyone!” while referencing the long-standing lack of accountability for others involved in the Epstein scandal.

“Let’s hear it for British justice, which is better than American justice because it comes with frilly wigs,” he said on Thursday night’s episode of the CBS show. Colbert noted the arrest was for misconduct in public office, not pedophilia.

“Technically, this arrest isn’t about any charges of pedophilia,” he said. “U.K. authorities busted Andrew for misconduct in public office, which is defined as serious, willful abuse or neglect of the power or responsibilities of the public office held—which is not only not illegal in the United States, it was Trump’s campaign slogan.”

Colbert then turned his attention stateside, lampooning Trump’s self-styled “Board of Peace,” saying it was “kind of like the UN, except instead of passing binding resolutions, you pass a greasy bag of money to Donald Trump because a permanent seat on the board is $1 billion in cash—and Donald Trump is chairman for life.”



“The Board of Peace works kind of like a strip club. Cash only, and Donald Trump will never leave,” Colbert joked. He highlighted the board’s membership, including Bahrain, Belarus, Egypt, El Salvador, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the UAE, and Uzbekistan, and quipped, “It’s the Epcot of places Goofy was jailed without a trial.”

Colbert mocked Trump’s interactions with world leaders at the event. Introducing Paraguay’s president, he noted, “Young, handsome guy. It’s always nice to be young and handsome. Doesn’t mean we have to like you. I don’t like young, handsome men.” Then Colbert asked, “Does he know we can hear him?”

Colbert also mocked Trump’s tendency to rename institutions, saying that the meeting took place in D.C. at the U.S. Institute of Peace, “which he recently renamed the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace.”

“At a certain point, all this renaming is going to get confusing for everyone,” the late-night host joked. “‘Driver, take me to the Trump building.’ ‘Which one, Mac? The airport, the theater, the peace building, or the House of Pancakes?’”

You can watch the full “The Late Show” monologue in the video above.