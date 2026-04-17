Stephen Colbert Mocks Pete Hegseth’s ‘Pulp Fiction’ Prayer With His Own Fake Bible Quote | Video

Stephen Colbert roasted Pete Hegseth after the secretary of defense quoted a fake Bible verse from Quentin Tarantino’s 1994 crime-thriller “Pulp Fiction.”

The comedian addressed the Cabinet member’s gaffe during Thursday’s monologue for “The Late Show,” where he started off by calling the prayer “fishy.”

“Now, if that doesn’t sound like it’s from the Bible, that’s because it’s not. Want to know what it’s from?” Colbert said after playing footage of Hegseth’s speech. “Well, here’s a hint.”

At this moment, “The Late Show” editors cut in footage from “Pulp Fiction,” showing Samuel L. Jackson saying the same prayer nearly verbatim during one particularly tense scene.

“Wow. Hegseth’s quoting from the gospel of Quentin Tarantino,” Colbert said. “If you’re not familiar with that gospel, it’s like the regular Bible, but Tarantino’s Jesus says the n-word a lot.”

He added: “Also, Quentin’s version really lingers on the feet washing stuff.”

As Colbert went on, he highlighted more similarities between Hegseth’s prayer and the one uttered by Jackson’s in the iconic movie. “That mashup really feels like your self tape versus the guy who actually got the part,” he quipped. “‘Oh, I see. Is that what I was supposed to do?’”

However, Colbert did take a moment to note that he was rooting for Hegseth to succeed, adding, “If he succeeds, that means America succeeds.”

“So, please join me in prayer,” Colbert said, before rattling off his own movie quote-filled prayer. “God, I’m talking to you. You talking to me? Are you talking to me? War is like a box of chocolates. I am tired of these motherf–kin’ sins on my motherf–kin’ soul.”

The last quote prompted a big reaction from the studio audience, as it was a different popular quote from Jackson. Specifically, it was a clear reference to Jackson’s “Snakes on a Plane” rant.

Watch Colbert’s full monologue above.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS.