Stephen Colbert Mocks MAGA Over Paying for Phone That May Never Launch: ‘Didn’t Even Get Scammed by the Top Trump’ | Video

Stephen Colbert roasted MAGA supporters for putting money down on the mobile phone with President Donald Trump’s name on it, as the fine print now suggests it may never ship.

The late night host weighed in on the tech update during Tuesday’s monologue for “The Late Show,” where he explained why some customers for the “T1 Phone,” which was introduced last summer, should carefully read the fine print.

“I guess not all the news out there is bad,” Colbert said. “Some of it is bad and funny because remember last summer, when Trump rolled out a new phone service, called Trump Mobile, featuring this $499 gold Trump -branded phone handsomely styled to look like a skin tag that fell off C3PO.”

As Colbert went on, he resurfaced the joke he made when the phone was first announced, noting in the throwback clip: “The T1 Phone, which for some reason is in quotes on the website, possibly so they can have plausible deniability when your T1 Phone turns out to be a foil wrapped hash brown.”

Back in the studio, Colbert then shared that the “joke wasn’t fair,” as customers are “not getting hash browns — ’cause you’re not getting anything!”

“Today we learned the terms on the Trump mobile site now indicate that the phones may never arrive,” he added. “His supporters were super excited about this a year ago. Trump got a lot of pre-orders for these non-existent phones. Reportedly, around 600,000 people put down $100 deposits for the phone way back in June of 2025 when it was announced by Trump’s sons, Don Jr. and Eric.”

The comedian proceeded to call out those who put money down, saying, “These people didn’t even get scammed by the top Trump. How humiliating to get bamboozled by his babies. It’s like saying, ‘Yeah, I got shaken down by Capone. Not Al, his son, Kyle Capone. He does a podcast.’”

Per Colbert, the fine print for Trump Mobile’s phone was updated, explaining there was no guarantee that the device will be commercially released or that regulatory approvals will be obtained.

“That is quite the broad caveat,” Colbert said. “I, Mark, take you, Wendy, to be my wife. Vows do not guarantee that I will love, honor, and cherish with any specific time frame or that I don’t have a secret family in Tucson.”

Before moving on, Colbert highlighted that “people are hella pissed” over the update, playing one Trump supporter’s heated response to the news.

Watch Colbert’s full monologue above.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS.