Stephen Colbert Is Baffled to Learn 22% of Americans Strongly Approve of Trump: ‘Who Are You?!’ | Video

Stephen Colbert sounded off on Donald Trump’s new poll numbers, which showed that over 22% of Americans “strongly approve” of the president, leaving the late night host baffled.

During Tuesday’s monologue for “The Late Show,” Colbert bemoaned high gas prices amid Trump’s Iran War and suggested that he’s not the only one frustrated right now.

“The fact that Trump is ruining everything all the time has not helped his popularity,” the comedian noted. “According to a new UMass, YouGov, you spin me right round baby right round poll, his approval rating has sunk to 33%.”

He continued: “That’s only one out of every three people. To put that into perspective, turn to your right. Now turn to your left. Both of those people are more popular than Donald Trump.”

As Colbert went on, he noted that Trump’s other polls number were looking bleak, given, on average, 47.2% of Americans “strongly disapprove” of the president. Yet, Colbert was taken aback to learn that “there are still 22.4% who strongly approve of him.”

At this moment, Colbert spoke directly into the “Late Show” camera, bluntly asking, “Who are you?!”

“Well, I want gas to be expensive,” the comedian stated while doing his take on a MAGA supporter. “I want the Kennedy Center blowed up. And I know this is a pipe dream, but is there any way that maybe maybe we could get Denmark to hate us? ‘Cause, I would just love it if the price of licorice went up, too.”

Per Colbert, these poor poll numbers “might be spooking Trump,” as the president — per the Wall Street Journal — is reportedly “willing to end the U.S. military campaign in Iran, even if the Strait of Hormuz remains largely closed.”

Trump is set to give an update on the conflict in Iran Wednesday evening. Though, it’s unclear what exactly the president will be sharing in his address to the nation.

Watch Colbert’s full monologue above.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS.