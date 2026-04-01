‘The Daily Show’ Defends Kristi Noem’s Husband With ‘Free Pass’ to Cross-Dress After Her Alleged Affair | Video

“The Daily Show” voiced support for Kristi Noem’s husband Bryon after he was caught up in a cross-dressing scandal, encouraging him to “do whatever you want.”

During Tuesday’s monologue, host Desi Lydic weighed in on the new report, which claimed the former Secretary of Homeland Security’s spouse “may be leading a cross-dressing double life.”

“I can’t believe the lady banging her employee on a f–k plane is the less messy one in their marriage,” Lydic sounded off at the start of Tuesday’s show. “But you know what? You live your truth, Bryon. Oh, she can dress up, and you can’t? F–k that.”

At this moment, “Daily Show” editors cut to the many get-ups worn by Noem during her stint as DHS secretary, including the various hats she donned on official outings.

“If she had an affair, you have a free pass,” Lydic noted, referencing the allegations that Noem engaged in an extramarital affair with her top adviser, Corey Lewandowski. “You can do whatever you want.”

The show then cut back to a photo at the center of the controversy, which showed Bryon wearing a large pair of lopsided fake breasts. In response to this image, Lydic stated, “I support you and your beautiful lazy-eyed balloon nipples.”

“No. Truly, I have never felt more seen,” she added. “You know what they say, ‘Sometimes they’re sisters, not twins.’” Watch her full monologue below.

Lydic’s take on the controversy was strikingly different to the one shared by conservative commentator Megyn Kelly, who joked that Noem’s alleged affair looked “noble” in comparison to her husband’s scandal.

“I feel for Kristi Noem, it puts a totally different spin on the affair she’s allegedly been having with Corey Lewandowski,” Kelly said Tuesday during an episode of her podcast, “The Megyn Kelly Show.” “Who could blame her? It feels almost noble at this point.”

As for Noem, her rep shared that the politician “is devastated” over the report, adding, “The family was blindsided by this, and they ask for privacy and prayers at the time.”

“The Daily Show” airs weeknights at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.