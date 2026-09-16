Stephen Colbert Shaves His New Beard Mid-Interview on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

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If you weren’t loving Stephen Colbert’s new beard, don’t worry, it’s gone now. The former late night host actually shaved it mid-interview on Tuesday night.

Stopping by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” for his late night return — this time as a guest — Colbert noted that his wife hated his beard, “the kiss count has gone way down” as a result. But, he promised that if he won an Emmy, he’d shave it. Well, on Monday night, he did indeed win an Emmy for Outstanding Variety Series.

“Can we shave you on the show?” Kimmel immediately asked. “Because I can get some stuff.”

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“Okay! All right! That’s fairly scandalous, but all right!” Colbert said with a nervous laugh.

The two made a few more jokes about the idea, but continued on with the interview, no shaving materials actually appearing. Of course, any fans of Kimmel knew he wasn’t going to just let the idea go. Before heading to commercial break, the ABC host teased that maybe a shaving would happen when they returned.

They didn’t — at least not right away. But eventually, Kimmel raised the idea again, and this time, he actually did have all the materials Colbert would need. So, the former CBS host started shaving right there on stage. By the time the next commercial break ended, he was clean-shaven once more.

“You know what I’m gonna do? I’m going to save your beard hair, and I’m going to start a collection of late night beard hair,” Kimmel joked, collecting the shavings from his desk. “Maybe I’ll ask Dave Letterman to give us some of his. He’s got plenty.”

“You can use that in the future to clone a whole new race of late night hosts,” Colbert joked back.

You can watch the entire cosmetic adventure in the video above.