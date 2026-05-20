Steven Spielberg Thinks It’s Unfair Aliens Have Never Revealed Themselves to Him: ‘I’ve Made All These Movies!’ | Video

After making so many movies involving aliens — and specifically so many movies where said aliens encounter good human ambassadors — Steven Spielberg is pretty miffed that no extraterrestrials have actually revealed themselves to him. According to the director, “it’s so unfair.”

Spielberg stopped by “The Late Show” on Tuesday night in support of his upcoming film “Disclosure Day,” which centers on a race to reveal the truth about aliens to the world. While there, he listed off his many alien films — from “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” to “E.T.” and more — which prompted host Stephen Colbert to rib him for showing off.

“No, I’m not bragging. Here’s the point I’m trying to make; I’ve made all these movies where I’ve kind of played an ambassadorial role,” Spielberg explained. “They’ve never shown themselves to me. Why is that? It’s so unfair!”

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Colbert joked that it might be because the aliens are worried that Spielberg would film the encounter, and use it for feature films.

The late night host also pointed out that there’s a lot of alien talk right now, between the Trump administration declassifying UFO files and former president Barack Obama also commenting recently that aliens are out there. In fact, Obama even pitched himself as humanity’s ambassadors to extraterrestrial life. But Spielberg insists it should actually be himself.

“I love Barack. We’re friends, I love him, I love his family, but he’s had his eight years, you know?” Spielberg joked.

You can watch the full extraterrestrial conversation in the video above.