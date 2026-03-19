Massive ‘Stranger Things’ Complete Series Blu-ray Box Sets Due This Summer From Arrow Video

Just when you thought it was safe to leave Hawkins, Indiana …

Arrow Video, one of the world’s leading boutique Blu-ray labels, is prepping massive “Stranger Things” complete series box sets, which will arrive on July 28, 2026. This will mark the first time that Netflix’s groundbreaking, hugely popular series will come to physical media in its complete form (more on that in a minute) and Arrow has properly festooned the release with special features and sought-after ephemera (like a Palace Arcade coin and Hellfire Club self-adhesive patch).

Created by Matt and Ross Duffer, “Stranger Things” is a love letter to 1980’s pop culture – everything from Steven Spielberg movies to Stephen King novels to the Dungeons & Dragons role-playing game, and follows a group of kids in an anonymous Indiana town, who discover a portal to another world, a girl with actual super powers and a corrupt government conspiracy looking to keep it under wraps (by any means necessary).

Early in the show’s life cycle there were a pair of releases, on both Blu-ray and 4K UHD, of the show’s first and second seasons, available only at Target and packaged in unique, VHS-style clamshells. (If you’re old enough, you know exactly the kind.) But the Arrow release will mark the first time that the complete series will be available (including the first-ever home video releases of seasons 3, 4 and 5).

When the Duffer Brothers were doing press for the final season, they indicated that there might be a home video release planned for the entire season. Now that we’ve got the actual details, we’re even more excited.

The complete “Stranger Things” box set from Arrow will come in several versions – a standard Blu-ray release and a standard 4K UHD release, along with a deluxe edition of each, which includes different packaging (with stunning, Drew Struzan-inspired artwork by Juan Ramos), physical items like art cards from all five seasons, posters and a double-sized fold-out map of Hawkins. All sets will include special features like interviews with the cast and crew, behind-the-scenes featurettes, set tours, bloopers, image galleries, trailers and a collectors’ booklet.

This is the biggest, most ornate release of a Netflix original series on physical media. There have occasionally been home video releases of shows that have been on Netflix, usually because they are produced by an outside studio that has the ability to do that, but for a from-the-ground-up Netflix original series, there has never been anything like this “Stranger Things” set.

You can pre-order the deluxe 4K set, deluxe Blu-ray set, standard 4K set and standard Blu-ray set right now from Arrow’s official site. Hurry, before they get sucked into the Upside Down. The sets arrive on July 28, 2026.