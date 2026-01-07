‘Stranger Things’ Star Jamie Campbell Bower Reveals the Last Line He Tried to Give Vecna: ‘It Just Didn’t Work’ | Video

“Stranger Things” star Jamie Campbell Bower tried to give his villain Vecna a final line in the Netflix series’ finale, but according to him, “it just didn’t work.”

Vecna meets a gruesome fate in the “Stranger Things” series finale, titled “The Rightside Up.” Having already had his arm broken by Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) and been impaled on a spike by Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Vecna is ultimately killed by Will’s mother, Joyce (Winona Ryder), who cuts his head off with an axe. During a Tuesday night interview on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Campbell Bower said his character’s ending “felt appropriate.”

“To have Winona Ryder cutting off your head is pretty cool,” he added. On actually filming the scene, Campbell Bower recalled, “It was so intense, and [Winona’s] so sweet and so kind, and she was like, ‘I don’t want to hurt you.’ I was like, ‘No, it’s fine. We’re all in this together. It’s gonna be great.’ And then, like, I’m gurgling on the spike … It’s a lot.”

Vecna does not muster any final words before Joyce kills him in the “Stranger Things” finale, but that was apparently not due to a lack of effort on Campbell Bower’s part. “I wanted to try and convey the words, ‘Please don’t,’” the actor revealed. “I tried it. It wasn’t good.”

Campbell Bower told Fallon he wanted to try to offer at least some hint at redemption for Vecna in the “Stranger Things” finale and also allude to his character’s canonical past with Ryder’s Joyce.

“I don’t know if anybody here has seen ‘The First Shadow,’ which is the play that they’ve done of ‘Stranger Things,’ and the sort of Henry Creel backstory,” the actor said. “Henry and Joyce, within that, have met each other, so when she walks up to him, I felt like, in that moment, that the humanity could come through a little bit more and that we could just reintroduce that level of sort of potential [of] maybe he could be saved.”

Campbell Bower recalled sneaking in an additional line for Vecna in the “Stranger Things” Season 4 finale. “When we were doing Season 4, there’s a bit where Eleven turns Vecna around, it’s when we’re in the Snowball [Dance], and she says, ‘Hi,’” he explained. “When we were in ADR, I was like, ‘It looks like I’m saying the word ‘you.’ Can I add that in ADR?’ And they were like, ‘Yeah, sure. Let’s try it.’ [I said,] ‘I don’t want to step on her line and make her line not cool, but let’s try it.’ So we tried it, and it worked.”

Unfortunately, Campbell Bower said his suggestion for Vecna’s final line in the “Stranger Things” Season 5 finale did not land as well. “All I wanted to say was, ‘Please, don’t,’” he revealed. “We [tried] it and it just didn’t work. It didn’t land. But the emotion is there.”