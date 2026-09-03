‘Survivor Greece’ Contestant Sues Producers for $100 Million Over Accident That Cut Off His Leg

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“Survivor Greece” contestant Stavros Floros sued series’ producers for $100 million on Thursday after an on-set spear fishing accident led to the then-21-year-old needing his left leg largely amputated earlier this year.

“I want the world to know the truth: that I went onto a reality show and ended up with only one leg at 22 years old, having felt like I was slowly dying,” Floros said in a statement to TheWrap. “I want people to know that they didn’t look after us, that I haven’t received the proper support from the production company, and that no matter what happens, you must always keep your head held high and keep faith in God.”

The Miami-Dade County court filing from Lipcon, Margulies & Winkleman, P.A., obtained and reviewed by TheWrap, claims that producers Acun Medya, Acun Medya Global, Acun LLC, Acun Ilıcalı and Greek broadcaster Skai TV knowingly put contestants in danger ahead of the May 11 incident and knew boats were a threat in unmarked diving areas but provided no meaningful protection.

“The Production knew, or in the exercise of reasonable care should have known, of the heavy and dangerous boat traffic in this area and of the risk it posed to cast members fishing and diving there, and nonetheless failed to take any corrective action,” the lawsuit claims.

Floros lost his left leg in the incident that saw him struck by a boat while spear fishing in the waters of the Dominican Republic production. The majority of his left leg was fully severed in the accident and never retrieved from the water. There was also physical trauma to the contestant’s right ankle, leaving him permanently disabled.

The lawsuit claims producers failed to take precautions, properly mark off boating areas and provide Floros with a reasonably safe place to work in addition to failing to provide him timely and proper medical care after the accident. It also claims that producers attempted to create a false record of the incident.

Floros ultimately underwent multiple surgeries and spent 61 days hospitalized in Miami, according to his legal team.

“This is an egregious matter where a young and successful influencer has been left with catastrophic permanent injuries as a result of the callous disregard for safety by a large multi-national production company entrusted to produce the show ‘Survivor,’” attorney Jason Margulies said. “We see heartbreaking events like this more and more often. When huge companies take shortcuts and cut corners to maximize profits, it often comes at the cost of public safety, which is absolutely unacceptable.”

“Survivor Greece” contestant Stavros Floros was hospitalized in Miami for 61 days following the boat accident that led to the loss of his left leg. (Credit: Lipcon, Margulies & Winkleman, P.A.)

TheWrap first reported on the accident in May after “Survivor Greece” suspended production.

Production company AcunMedya said at the time that an investigation into the incident was ongoing.

“According to the information available so far, the accident appears to have happened when a tourist boat injured the contestant while he was spearfishing outside the competitive process of the reality show,” the company’s statement read. “From the very first moment, there was an immediate response to provide assistance and safely transport the injured contestant, while the competent port authorities are investigating the causes of the incident in order to fully determine the circumstances.”

Representatives for AcunMedya did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

“I hope this case inspires people going through any kind of struggle and makes them feel like they aren’t alone,” Floros concluded of Thursday’s lawsuit. “I hope it gives them courage and a mental boost, so they never give up. I also hope it helps prevent similar situations that cause this kind of harm to people and serves as an example for producers of similar concepts to truly look after the people under their responsibility.”