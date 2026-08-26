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‘Survivor’ Season 51: Meet the 21 Castaways

Jeff Probst introduces the Open Era with returning twists following the CBS competition show’s milestone 50th season

JD Knapp
Survivor 51
"Survivor" Season 51 cast (Robert Voets/CBS)
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“That’s how you do it on Survivor!” — or, at least, that’s how they used to do it.

After last season’s milestone 50th edition of “Survivor” was put in the hands of the fans, Jeff Probst is now ready to introduce the Open Era for Season 51.

CBS announced the 21 castaways who will be taking part in the next version of the reality competition show/social experiment on Wednesday, promising gameplay mechanics that will see returning twists and advantages from any past iteration of the series.

Once again, “Survivor” is returning to the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji for the 19th straight season. However, for the first time since “Winners at War” in Season 40, the players will be divided into two tribes, with the remaining 21st contestant seemingly taking the place of whomever becomes first boot.

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The YouTube teaser also offered a first look at the new Tribal Council set, which embraces the season’s whale theme from the updated logo — complete with an entire village covered in massive bones.

Meet the cast of “Survivor” Season 51 ahead of its 2-hour premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 23, below:

(Robert Voets/CBS)

Aaliyah Puglia, 24 — Chef
confident, wise, sporadic

Hometown: Gloucester City, New Jersey
Current Residence: Providence, Rhode Island

(Robert Voets/CBS)

Alexis Levine, 34 — Criminal Defense Attorney
outgoing, thoughtful, determined

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia
Current Residence: Atlanta, Georgia

(Robert Voets/CBS)

Thien An Nguyen, 24 — Medical Student
quick-witted, empathetic, outgoing

Hometown: Fort Worth, Texas
Current Residence: Fort Worth, Texas

(Robert Voets/CBS)

Ana Sani, 34 — Voice Actress
goofy, ambitious, chaotic

Hometown: Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada
Current Residence: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

(Robert Voets/CBS)

Jelly Loblack, 29 — Sociology Professor
curious, multifaceted, passionate

Hometown: Garland, Texas/Midwest City, Oklahoma
Current Residence: Bloomington, Indiana

(Robert Voets/CBS)

Brady Booker, 27 — Pro Wrestler
enthusiastic, intense, fun

Hometown: La Salle, Illinois
Current Residence: Knoxville, Tennessee

(Robert Voets/CBS)

Carter Krull, 24 — Livestock Farmer
adventurous, competitive, determined

Hometown: Rock Rapids, Iowa
Current Residence: Sioux Falls, South Dakota

(Robert Voets/CBS)

Cristian Chavez, 26 — Head of HR
fun, chaotic, loud

Hometown: Salt Lake City, Utah
Current Residence: Salt Lake City, Utah

(Robert Voets/CBS)

Danny Kilby, 30 — Game Designer
wacky, chaotic, playful

Hometown: Mount Forest, Ontario, Canada
Current Residence: London, Ontario, Canada

(Robert Voets/CBS)

Devin Way, 33 — Actor
charming, playful, loyal

Hometown: Lufkin, Texas
Current Residence: Los Angeles, California

(Robert Voets/CBS)

Eric Macksoud, 34 — Mental Health Counselor
animated, charismatic, empathic

Hometown: Lincoln, Rhode Island
Current Residence: Windsor Locks, Connecticut

(Robert Voets/CBS)

Jenna Doore, 30 — Wedding Photographer
empathetic, determined, energetic

Hometown: Perrysburg, Ohio
Current Residence: Toledo, Ohio

(Robert Voets/CBS)

Kristin Flickinger, 49 — Crisis Management
determined, joyful

Hometown: Ketchum, Idaho
Current Residence: Santa Barbara, California

(Robert Voets/CBS)

Lewis Kelly, 28 — Farmer
cheeky, devilish, charming

Hometown: Dublin, Ireland
Current Residence: Puerto Rico, USA

(Robert Voets/CBS)

Linnea Capobianco, 25 — Entrepreneur
rational, outgoing, optimistic

Hometown: Kearny, New Jersey
Current Residence: Jersey City, New Jersey

(Robert Voets/CBS)

Maggie Nestor, 40 — Farmer
joyful, intentional, redneck

Hometown: Middleway, West Virginia
Current Residence: Charlestown, West Virginia

(Robert Voets/CBS)

Mike Pinsky, 32 — Baseball Executive
enthusiastic, strategic, driven

Hometown: New York City, New York
Current Residence: New York City, New York

(Robert Voets/CBS)

Ori Jean-Charles, 27 — Personal Trainer
consistent, anomaly, hustler

Hometown: Spring Valley, New York
Current Residence: Spring Valley, New York

(Robert Voets/CBS)

Patt Cannaday, 33 — Federal Prosecutor
goofy, loyal, intense

Hometown: Tampa, Florida
Current Residence: Washington, D.C.

(Robert Voets/CBS)

Rob Antonson, 40 — Airline Gate Agent
competitive, funny, loving

Hometown: Johnston, Rhode Island
Current Residence: Cumberland, Rhode Island

(Robert Voets/CBS)

Sharonda Cox, 34 — Resident, OBGYN
charismatic, resilient, reliable

Hometown: Pompano Beach, Florida
Current Residence: Richmond, Kentucky

“Survivor 51” airs Wednesdays on CBS starting Sept. 23, before streaming on Paramount+.

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JD Knapp

JD Knapp

JD Knapp is the morning news editor at TheWrap, with a personal preference for horror movies, bubblegum pop, reality TV, sitcoms, and animation. After growing up in Connecticut and graduating from Emerson College in Boston with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, he has gone on to work for national outlets such as People, E! News,…

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