‘Survivor’ Season 51: Meet the 21 Castaways

“That’s how you do it on Survivor!” — or, at least, that’s how they used to do it.
After last season’s milestone 50th edition of “Survivor” was put in the hands of the fans, Jeff Probst is now ready to introduce the Open Era for Season 51.
CBS announced the 21 castaways who will be taking part in the next version of the reality competition show/social experiment on Wednesday, promising gameplay mechanics that will see returning twists and advantages from any past iteration of the series.
Once again, “Survivor” is returning to the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji for the 19th straight season. However, for the first time since “Winners at War” in Season 40, the players will be divided into two tribes, with the remaining 21st contestant seemingly taking the place of whomever becomes first boot.
The YouTube teaser also offered a first look at the new Tribal Council set, which embraces the season’s whale theme from the updated logo — complete with an entire village covered in massive bones.
Meet the cast of “Survivor” Season 51 ahead of its 2-hour premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 23, below:
Aaliyah Puglia, 24 — Chef
confident, wise, sporadic
Hometown: Gloucester City, New Jersey
Current Residence: Providence, Rhode Island
Alexis Levine, 34 — Criminal Defense Attorney
outgoing, thoughtful, determined
Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia
Current Residence: Atlanta, Georgia
Thien An Nguyen, 24 — Medical Student
quick-witted, empathetic, outgoing
Hometown: Fort Worth, Texas
Current Residence: Fort Worth, Texas
Ana Sani, 34 — Voice Actress
goofy, ambitious, chaotic
Hometown: Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada
Current Residence: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Jelly Loblack, 29 — Sociology Professor
curious, multifaceted, passionate
Hometown: Garland, Texas/Midwest City, Oklahoma
Current Residence: Bloomington, Indiana
Brady Booker, 27 — Pro Wrestler
enthusiastic, intense, fun
Hometown: La Salle, Illinois
Current Residence: Knoxville, Tennessee
Carter Krull, 24 — Livestock Farmer
adventurous, competitive, determined
Hometown: Rock Rapids, Iowa
Current Residence: Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Cristian Chavez, 26 — Head of HR
fun, chaotic, loud
Hometown: Salt Lake City, Utah
Current Residence: Salt Lake City, Utah
Danny Kilby, 30 — Game Designer
wacky, chaotic, playful
Hometown: Mount Forest, Ontario, Canada
Current Residence: London, Ontario, Canada
Devin Way, 33 — Actor
charming, playful, loyal
Hometown: Lufkin, Texas
Current Residence: Los Angeles, California
Eric Macksoud, 34 — Mental Health Counselor
animated, charismatic, empathic
Hometown: Lincoln, Rhode Island
Current Residence: Windsor Locks, Connecticut
Jenna Doore, 30 — Wedding Photographer
empathetic, determined, energetic
Hometown: Perrysburg, Ohio
Current Residence: Toledo, Ohio
Kristin Flickinger, 49 — Crisis Management
determined, joyful
Hometown: Ketchum, Idaho
Current Residence: Santa Barbara, California
Lewis Kelly, 28 — Farmer
cheeky, devilish, charming
Hometown: Dublin, Ireland
Current Residence: Puerto Rico, USA
Linnea Capobianco, 25 — Entrepreneur
rational, outgoing, optimistic
Hometown: Kearny, New Jersey
Current Residence: Jersey City, New Jersey
Maggie Nestor, 40 — Farmer
joyful, intentional, redneck
Hometown: Middleway, West Virginia
Current Residence: Charlestown, West Virginia
Mike Pinsky, 32 — Baseball Executive
enthusiastic, strategic, driven
Hometown: New York City, New York
Current Residence: New York City, New York
Ori Jean-Charles, 27 — Personal Trainer
consistent, anomaly, hustler
Hometown: Spring Valley, New York
Current Residence: Spring Valley, New York
Patt Cannaday, 33 — Federal Prosecutor
goofy, loyal, intense
Hometown: Tampa, Florida
Current Residence: Washington, D.C.
Rob Antonson, 40 — Airline Gate Agent
competitive, funny, loving
Hometown: Johnston, Rhode Island
Current Residence: Cumberland, Rhode Island
Sharonda Cox, 34 — Resident, OBGYN
charismatic, resilient, reliable
Hometown: Pompano Beach, Florida
Current Residence: Richmond, Kentucky
“Survivor 51” airs Wednesdays on CBS starting Sept. 23, before streaming on Paramount+.