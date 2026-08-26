‘Survivor’ Season 51: Meet the 21 Castaways

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“That’s how you do it on Survivor!” — or, at least, that’s how they used to do it.

After last season’s milestone 50th edition of “Survivor” was put in the hands of the fans, Jeff Probst is now ready to introduce the Open Era for Season 51.

CBS announced the 21 castaways who will be taking part in the next version of the reality competition show/social experiment on Wednesday, promising gameplay mechanics that will see returning twists and advantages from any past iteration of the series.

Once again, “Survivor” is returning to the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji for the 19th straight season. However, for the first time since “Winners at War” in Season 40, the players will be divided into two tribes, with the remaining 21st contestant seemingly taking the place of whomever becomes first boot.

The YouTube teaser also offered a first look at the new Tribal Council set, which embraces the season’s whale theme from the updated logo — complete with an entire village covered in massive bones.

Meet the cast of “Survivor” Season 51 ahead of its 2-hour premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 23, below:

(Robert Voets/CBS) Aaliyah Puglia, 24 — Chef

confident, wise, sporadic Hometown: Gloucester City, New Jersey

Current Residence: Providence, Rhode Island

(Robert Voets/CBS) Alexis Levine, 34 — Criminal Defense Attorney

outgoing, thoughtful, determined Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Current Residence: Atlanta, Georgia

(Robert Voets/CBS) Thien An Nguyen, 24 — Medical Student

quick-witted, empathetic, outgoing Hometown: Fort Worth, Texas

Current Residence: Fort Worth, Texas

(Robert Voets/CBS) Ana Sani, 34 — Voice Actress

goofy, ambitious, chaotic Hometown: Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada

Current Residence: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

(Robert Voets/CBS) Jelly Loblack, 29 — Sociology Professor

curious, multifaceted, passionate Hometown: Garland, Texas/Midwest City, Oklahoma

Current Residence: Bloomington, Indiana

(Robert Voets/CBS) Brady Booker, 27 — Pro Wrestler

enthusiastic, intense, fun Hometown: La Salle, Illinois

Current Residence: Knoxville, Tennessee

(Robert Voets/CBS) Carter Krull, 24 — Livestock Farmer

adventurous, competitive, determined Hometown: Rock Rapids, Iowa

Current Residence: Sioux Falls, South Dakota

(Robert Voets/CBS) Cristian Chavez, 26 — Head of HR

fun, chaotic, loud Hometown: Salt Lake City, Utah

Current Residence: Salt Lake City, Utah

(Robert Voets/CBS) Danny Kilby, 30 — Game Designer

wacky, chaotic, playful Hometown: Mount Forest, Ontario, Canada

Current Residence: London, Ontario, Canada

(Robert Voets/CBS) Devin Way, 33 — Actor

charming, playful, loyal Hometown: Lufkin, Texas

Current Residence: Los Angeles, California

(Robert Voets/CBS) Eric Macksoud, 34 — Mental Health Counselor

animated, charismatic, empathic Hometown: Lincoln, Rhode Island

Current Residence: Windsor Locks, Connecticut

(Robert Voets/CBS) Jenna Doore, 30 — Wedding Photographer

empathetic, determined, energetic Hometown: Perrysburg, Ohio

Current Residence: Toledo, Ohio

(Robert Voets/CBS) Kristin Flickinger, 49 — Crisis Management

determined, joyful Hometown: Ketchum, Idaho

Current Residence: Santa Barbara, California

(Robert Voets/CBS) Lewis Kelly, 28 — Farmer

cheeky, devilish, charming Hometown: Dublin, Ireland

Current Residence: Puerto Rico, USA

(Robert Voets/CBS) Linnea Capobianco, 25 — Entrepreneur

rational, outgoing, optimistic Hometown: Kearny, New Jersey

Current Residence: Jersey City, New Jersey

(Robert Voets/CBS) Maggie Nestor, 40 — Farmer

joyful, intentional, redneck Hometown: Middleway, West Virginia

Current Residence: Charlestown, West Virginia

(Robert Voets/CBS) Mike Pinsky, 32 — Baseball Executive

enthusiastic, strategic, driven Hometown: New York City, New York

Current Residence: New York City, New York

(Robert Voets/CBS) Ori Jean-Charles, 27 — Personal Trainer

consistent, anomaly, hustler Hometown: Spring Valley, New York

Current Residence: Spring Valley, New York

(Robert Voets/CBS) Patt Cannaday, 33 — Federal Prosecutor

goofy, loyal, intense Hometown: Tampa, Florida

Current Residence: Washington, D.C.

(Robert Voets/CBS) Rob Antonson, 40 — Airline Gate Agent

competitive, funny, loving Hometown: Johnston, Rhode Island

Current Residence: Cumberland, Rhode Island

(Robert Voets/CBS) Sharonda Cox, 34 — Resident, OBGYN

charismatic, resilient, reliable Hometown: Pompano Beach, Florida

Current Residence: Richmond, Kentucky

“Survivor 51” airs Wednesdays on CBS starting Sept. 23, before streaming on Paramount+.